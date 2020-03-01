From Duke to Rock Star? Prince Harry Performs with Bon Jovi!

The Duke of Sussex seeks some time off his duties and royal controversies as he hangs out with rock star icon, Jon Bon Jovi.

Both Harry and "Livin on the Prayer" singer were seen at the world-famed Abbey Road Studios in London, where the legendary Brit group, The Beatles recorded most of their chart-hitting albums.

Prince Harry proves that he knows how to have fun as the two performed Bon Jovi's 2019 single "Unbroken" for this year's Invictus Games.

The Sussexes official Instagram account @SussexRoyal even shared a video clip of the duo singing inside the booth.

The Bon Jovi frontman was also amazed by the Duke's performance: "He was great. He knew the song and then he heard it a couple of times and we got to catch up."

When the rock legend was asked about who sang better on stage between the siblings, Prince William and Prince Harry, he politely answered: "They both have a set of pipes they really do."

The question pertained to the infamous performance of the Duke of Cambridge, Jon Bon Jovi and Grammy-award winning diva, Taylor Swift at Winter Whites Centrepoint Charity Gala at Kensington Palace.

Going back to Prince Harry and his short stint as a "rock star", he joined the members of the Invictus Games Choir together with the veteran singer and posed for a photo on Abbey Road's famous zebra crossing.

They strike a pose just like the iconic photo of ''Fab Four '' in their 1969 album, "Abbey Road". This includes former serviceman, Andy Mudd, followed by Jon Bon Jovi, ex- servicewoman, Susan Warner and lastly, Prince Harry.

Prince Harry's Passion Project

The said performance was for the benefit of the foundation catering to wounded servicemen, women, and veterans. "Unbroken" was created to give attention to the veterans living under post-traumatic stress disorder.

Founded by Prince Harry as part of his royal passion project, Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event for injured armed service troops. Wheelchair basketball, indoor rowing, and sitting volleyball are some of the activities included in the competition.

Final Royal Engagement

This is said to be part of Prince Harry's final royal engagement before he and his wife, Meghan officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

The Sussexes last royal engagement will be on March 9, where they will be joined by Queen Elizabeth II together with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

Meghan and Harry's royal duties will officially end on March 31. This means that the couple will no longer hold their HRH tiles (Her Royal Highness) and will be financially independent.

However, they will still be called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but will not represent the Queen from any royal engagements.

Prince Harry will still retain his ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander, and Squadron Leader. He will also remain as sixth in the line of succession to the British throne.

They will also keep their patronages, charities, organizations, and initiatives that they have started.

READ MORE: Woah, Coronavirus Scare Leads Sam Smith To Spill THIS Secret!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles