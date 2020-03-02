Hello Hollywood! Meghan Markle Wants A Superhero Role That Pays Big, But Not The Lead

When Meghan Markle launched a women's workwear back in August 2019, she urged female workers to "unleash their inner Wonder Woman." But today, it looks like the Duchess of Sussex is the one to unleash her inner Super Meghan, Wonder Markle, and Meghan Marvel.

Meghan is reportedly asking her agent to help her land a superhero role in some highly anticipated Hollywood film as part of her plans to return to acting after the famous "Megxit."

According to a Daily Mail report, the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress is looking forward to returning to her acting job after she and husband Prince Harry turned their backs from the British royal family.

A source told the news outlet that Meghan's former agent, Nick Collins, is busy scouting possible roles and particularly looking into securing a superhero role for the Duchess.

The source added that the agent -- who came from Gersh Agency and represented Meghan during her "Suits" days -- is actively looking for a movie for Meghan's bombshell Hollywood comeback.

"He has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film," the insider said.

"He's actively seeking such a movie for her. He's saying she is available and open to the best offers."

It turns out that the actress-turned-royal is already planning a series of meetings once they settle down in Los Angeles this summer. The source highlighted that after Meghan's voiceover deal with Disney, the Sussex matriarch is looking into landing a superhero role whether onscreen or another voiceover stint.

The insider also divulged that Meghan is fully aware that she cannot carry a film with her as the lead actress.

"She knows she can't carry a film as an actress. People won't be able to get past the fact she's Meghan Markle," the source said. "But she's determined to act again, and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go... something that pays big but which doesn't put her front and centre."

The insider explained that now that there is a different view about female superheroes, Meghan wants to be in line with Hollywood A-listers like Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Alba, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence and Halle Berry who all became a Marvel superhero.

"There used to be a certain stigma attached to Marvel films, but now they are the biggest market in the world. That's what Meghan wants," the source pointed out.

Snubbed by Disney?

The rumors about Meghan's superhero role interest came after reports that Disney snubbed the Duchess from securing a Disney role due to her controversial personality.

According to reports, an unnamed film executive said that the animated film giant has "limited plans" to secure Meghan a Disney role.

"Meghan needs Disney more than Disney needs Meghan. She's a controversial figure," the anonymous movie big boss said.

The executive also debunked the rumors that the Duchess is set to sign a movie deal with Disney.

"There have been reports of a deal, but that's not true beyond the voiceover work," he added, referring to a voiceover deal Meghan reportedly signed for the benefit of an elephant charity.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles