Royal Scare: Prince George, Princess Charlotte Vulnerable to Coronavirus Infection?

The lives of royal children Prince George and Princess Charlotte may be at risk as the threat of the fatal coronavirus hits London and the school attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton's offspring.

According to reports, Thomas's Battersea spokesperson has confirmed that several students from the said institution are suspected to be infected by the novel coronavirus. They are currently under self-quarantine and waiting for the result of the virus test.

"Like all schools, we are taking the potential risks connected with the spread of Covid-19 very seriously and to this end are following government guidance to the letter around both prevention against infection and in dealing with cases where any staff or pupils are suspected of being exposed to the virus or who display any symptoms," the statement reads, as reported by ABC News.

The spokesperson also confirmed that some students are being tested to make sure if they carry the contagious virus.

"We currently have a very small number of pupils who have been tested, and these individuals are currently, as per government advice, remaining at home pending the receipt of their test results," the statement added.

The spokesperson furthered that they have informed the parents, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, about the testing of coronavirus among the students. However, they refuse to comment on the identities of the students subjected to coronavirus tests to "preserve staff and pupil confidentiality."

Thomas's Battersea is a private day school located in South London. It currently caters to almost 550 students from different backgrounds. The said institution has a less than four miles distance from The Cambridge's residence in Kensington Palace.

The six-year-old Prince George started attending Thomas's Battersea three years ago, while his sister, four-year-old Princess Charlotte, joined the school last year.

Coronavirus Scare in the U.K.

Earlier this year, the threat of coronavirus has affected people from all over the world. As of writing, there are now 19 cases of confirmed coronavirus in the United Kingdom -- with the first infected patient coming from Wales.

One of the infected patients is a British passenger who died while onboard a virus-hit cruise ship.

The 20th suspected case of coronavirus in the U.K. is said to be a patient who has not been outside the country recently.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that the virus was passed on the patient in the U.K., but the source was still "unclear" and they do not have further details yet on the chain of transmission on such a particular case.

Coronavirus Origin

The virus officially called COVID-19 originated in Wuhan, China, back in December 2019. It has now spread to over 49 countries, with the highest cases coming from South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global health emergency. It now has more than 81,000 confirmed cases around the world, most of which are from China.

COVID-19 share similar symptoms with pneumonia, such as slight cold, fever, difficulty in breathing. As of now, there is no specific cure and immunization to prevent the said virus.

