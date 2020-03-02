Queen Elizabeth II FORCED to Contain Meghan Markle? 'She's Going Nuclear!

As the Sussexes' royal duties are officially coming to an end, their relationship with the Queen seem to be going downhill.

This is after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caved in and agreed to abandon the "Sussex Royal" brand following Queen Elizabeth II's demand not to use the term "royal" for their commercial ventures.

Amid the Queen's appeal, Meghan and Harry were left no choice but to comply with the monarch's order.

In their official website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote that "while there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word "Royal" overseas," they do not intend to use the branding or the word "royal" in their branding anywehere when they officially step down as senior royals by the end of March.

What the Queen Fears About the Duchess?

Now, Lizzie Cundy, Meghan's former friend, hinted that the Queen wanted to "contain" the Duchess of Sussex as she fears Meghan would go "nuclear" once they resigned as senior royals.

"The Queen, I think, has had to draw a line under it," Cundy said in True Royalty TV. "I think she was actually getting worried that maybe Meghan would go nuclear.

"We've heard about the chat shows that could happen, so many other things, and I think she wanted to contain it."

Cundy also claimed that the former "Suits" star is a Beckham and Obama wannabe and wanted to use her status to follow the footsteps of those influential people to help her create a branding venture.

"I feel like Meghan wanted to do an Obama branding, being like the Beckhams bran, make a lot of money," Cundy claimed.

Engagements Outside the British Monarch

Now that the Sussexes are officially cutting ties with the British royal family, they seem to be prepared for their transition and ready to become financially independent from the Crown.

This particularly refers to the couple's non-royal engagements after their bombshell announcement. One of their first appointments as non-working royals was the private event at JP Morgan in Miami where Prince Harry delivered a paid speech.

Following this is their Stanford University trip to seek advice from the professors and academics in preparation for their new charitable organization.

Aside from their philanthropic cause, Prince Harry is looking into a new documentary series with TV superstar Oprah Winfrey that focuses on raising awareness about mental health issues.

As for his wife Meghan, she is looking to get back to the entertainment industry. In fact, she is seeking to restart her career with a superhero film, according to the Daily Mail.

A source close to Meghan's agent, Nick Collins, said that she wants her comeback to be a cast of a superhero film.

"He's actively seeking such a movie for her. He's saying she is available and open to the best offers. Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood," the source said.

Having a superhero movie like Marvel and such would definitely be a huge rebound to Meghan's acting career since that type of movie is a surefire hit in Hollywood.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles