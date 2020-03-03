Harry Styles Laments Singlehood, Valentine's Day Robbery

Weeks after his knifepoint robbery incident, Harry Styles hilariously blamed his singleness for all the troubles he experienced on Valentine's Day.

During his interview on the Howard Stern radio show, Styles opened up about how being single put him in such ordeal.

"Yes, I was robbed on Valentine's Day. That's what you get for being single these days! I should have had other plans," the former One Direction member said.

Styles has not seen anyone since his romance rumors with Victoria's Secret Model Camille Rowe in 2018. But his most recent dating rumor involved Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara, though she immediately clarified on Twitter that she has never met the singer.

Although he was just joking when he made the claim, it is true Valentine's Day could have been different for the "Sign of the Times" singer if he only had a date or a partner he could have spent his time somewhere else with.

What Happened to Styles?

Kidding aside, the 26-year-old singer went on and told the host what happened that night.

Styles said that he was already walking home from a friend's house when he noticed a group of masked men around the area. The singer thought that time that it was weird to see a bunch of hoodlum-like individuals lurking around that way on Valentine's Day.

To make himself aware of his surroundings, he turned his music off and continued stepping away from the group. However, he then noticed that someone was trying to catch up to him and that was when he decided to cross the street to avoid them.

Nonetheless, the men crossed and went to his direction as well. According to Styles, the muggers initially wanted to sell him marijuana before they demanded him to hand his phone and cash.

"The guys are like, "Can we talk to you for a minute?" and there's nobody around, my heart's pounding, so I'm like, "Sure." He's like, "Do you smoke weed?" And I say no. And he's like, "Do you want some weed?" I said no," Styles scarily recalled.

Harry asked them if they could take his cash instead of availing the drug. Though they already took it from him, the robbers pointed at his headphone jack afterward to get his phone as well.

Styles tried not to unlock it, but then the other guy pulled his shirt up. That was when Styles noticed that they were armed.

The singer finally found an opportunity to run away when he saw two cars driving past them. Although he was not able to get into a vehicle, Styles managed to run into his village where he finally felt safe.

"I just sprinted, and I guess because they had the cash, they ended up turning around," Styles recalled.

The interview came after he appeared on the Today Show where he briefly reminisced what happened to him at the midnight of Valentine's day. He also assured his fans that he is doing okay.

"I'm okay, thanks, thank you. Thanks for asking," the 26-year-old "Sign of the Times" singer told the host Carson Daly before promoting his upcoming Love On Tour.

Since his fans can now breathe after they learned that Styles is safe, they can hope for another well-wish this time and pray that the singer can find a partner soon -- maybe to prevent the same incident from happening again!

