Chris Pratt Makes Hilarious Attempt to Reach 28 Million IG Followers [WATCH]

Celebrities and influencers use social media to be able to reach a large number of audiences and help them promote a wide range of activities, such as philanthropic endeavors, new films, launch of new brands, or even just a glimpse of their personal life.

With that being said, Hollywood's main guy Chris Pratt took to Instagram to appeal to millions of his followers to achieve his mission.

Hitting 28 Million Instagram Followers

Known for his witty Instagram post, the "caption king" wanted to take his IG game into a new height after he posted another hilarious video urging his fans to push for more followers as he aims to hit 28 million followings.

"Guys, I'm sitting here realizing that I'm at 27.9 million followers. 27.9," he said in a video on his Instagram Stories. "That means, if I get just one more follower, I will be at 20...27.9 million still."

Moreover, determined to convince his fans, Chris tried to count how many followers he would need to reach his target.

"But if I get seven more followers, that-I don't...I don't know the math but I'm almost to 28 million," he continued.

As of this writing, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star still lacks some followers to hit 28 million.

Chris Pratt's Big Reveal for "Jurassic Park" Sequel

Famous for his comic and action roles, one of the most sought-after leading men use social media to document his life as a dad to his seven-year old son, Jack, together with his new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. He also uses it to share behind-the-scene shots of his latest movies.

In Pratt's recent post, he revealed the title for the upcoming sequel of "Jurassic World" as they filmed on the first day of shooting. In his caption, he revealed that his new film will be titled "Jurrasic World: Dominion."

Fans immediately reacted to his big reveal and obviously could not contain their excitement for the rebooted movie franchise.

Marrying Kath

Moving over to his work-related Instagram posts, the "Parks and Recreation" alum recently opened up about his relationship with Katherine.

"She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart and my soul [and] my son I feel are all so safe with her, you know?" Pratt told Jason Kennedy for his one-on-one sit-downs with In the Room.

"She's a great stepmom. She's, god-willing, gonna be a great mom one day. She's got great parents, great siblings. She fills in all my many deficits."

The "Avengers" star also shared that he has a good relationship with Katherine's mom, Maria Shriver. When asked to pick a favorite family member, the 40-year old actor said that while she loevs everyone in the family, it was Maria who stands out the most for him.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger's relationship began in 2018. They decided to get married in June 2019.

This comes after a year from his split from ex-wife, Anna Farris whom he shares his son, Jack. The two called it quits in 2017 after being married for eight years.

