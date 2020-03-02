[VIDEO] Oprah Winfrey Scarily Fell On Stage: What Happened?

Who says live performances were easy? That would be a total lie! Celebrities are highly susceptible to committing unfortunate scenarios a.k.a embarrassing moments that are most likely to be caught on cam.

Even one of the most recognized and well-respected women globally was not spared from experiencing on-stage blunders.

Oprah Falls on Stage After Discussing "Balance"

Billionaire media executive and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey broke the internet after being caught tripping on stage while delivering a speech for her "2020 Vision: Your Life on Focus Tour" at the Forum arena in Los Angeles.

As ironic as it may seem, Oprah was discussing achieving balance in her life when she tumbled and fell on stage.

"Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn't mean all things are equal or at peace at all times," Oprah said before slipping, losing her balance and falling down hard.

Fortunately, she was able to quickly recover as she sat up straight and joked: "Wrong shoes!"

Stedman Graham Helps Oprah On Stage

Per USA Today, a stage assistant immediately rushed to help the talk show host. The audience applauded to show their support for the 66-year-old media mogul.

The queen of all media's long time partner, Stedman Graham, was sitting in the audience and quickly checked the award-winning host after landing with a thud on stage.

Being known for her professionalism, the talk show queen regained her composure and continued the talk as she ditched her high heels and chose to go barefoot. Minutes later, Oprah was seen in her trusty silver sneaks as the show ended.

Celebrities who were present at the said event were Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez and Gayle King.

Moreover, Oprah addressed the incident backstage after King casually asked her if she thinks it was embarrassing.

The Golden Globe winner answered: "I didn't think (it was) embarrassing, I just thought, 'OK, I fell. Everybody knows what falling is.'"

Oprah also added: "You would prefer not to fall, but now I've fallen. My thing was, I've fallen and I can't get up."

Queen of All Media Is K Okay!

The "America's first lady of talk shows" assured her fans that she is doing okay and was not seriously injured.

Winfrey took to Instagram and shared a photo of her sitting down with her leg wrapped in a Game Ready ice sleeve. She also thanked her fans for the undying support and overflowing well wishes.

"Sunday Reading and icing. Thank you all for your kind wishes. Yes, I slipped on stage and I'm now a meme. But so grateful to be only a little sore. Turning the day into what @michelleobama calls #selfcareSunday," Oprah wrote.

50 Cent Trolls Oprah's Fall

Oprah was right. Just hours after the incident, the video went viral and turned her into a meme.

One of which is from rapper 50 Cent, who quickly took to social media and mocked Oprah's accident. He shared a clip of video through his Instagram and captioned: "What the f**k happen here. Michael Jackson's ghost trip her."

