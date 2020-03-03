Royal Envy: Prince Harry Jealous of Prince Andrew for Dating THIS Model!

If there is one thing common about Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, that would be the fact that they are both causing a headache to Queen Elizabeth.

Last year, Prince Andrew earned massive criticisms after his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was revealed. On the other hand, Prince Harry became the man of the hour earlier this year when he and wife Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior members of the royal family.

But aside from bringing scandal and controversy to the monarchy, the Duke of Sussex and Duke of York also once shared the same interest and admiration for a stunning lady.

Prince Harry's source of jealousy

According to reports, back in 2000 when Harry was still 16-years-old, he was envious of Prince Andrew after learning about the woman his uncle was dating.

A source revealed to the Daily Star that Prince Harry admired then-model Caprice Bourret and even kept a calendar photo of the model on his wall. So when he found out that his uncle was dating the woman, he insisted on talking about his crush.

"Apparently Harry had Caprice's calendar on his bedroom wall at Eton, and Harry was grilling Andrew over Christmas pudding at Sandringham about his crush," a source told The Sun.

Prince Andrew told Caprice that his teenage nephew was intrigued by their frienship.

Prince Andrew and Caprice: What's the Deal?

However, it looks like the "dating" thing only happened on Prince Andrew's side, as the insider revealed that the "Dancing on Ice" star thinks her relationship with the Duke of York is something strange.

While Prince Andrew and Caprice went on several dinners (one in Michelin-starred Lanesborough hotel in ­central London) and saw a Star Wars film together, the supermodel did not fancy Queen Elizabeth's son.

The source also revealed that the supermodel stepped foot inside the Buckingham Palace twice. During one of Caprice's visit, Prince Andrew reportedly tried to impress her by allowing her to sit on the Queen's throne.

"He took her to Buckingham Palace twice, and on one occasion she sat on the Queen's throne," the insider added.

The source also revealed that Caprice wanted to take home a souvenir from the Buckingham Palace, which Prince Andrew gladly permitted.

"She spotted a bowl she liked and asked Andrew if she could steal it and post it to her mum," the source said. "She claims that he let her, and her mum loved it!"

Their friendship only lasted for two months, as Caprice dumped Prince Andrew when rumors about their relationship started to surface.

"Caprice ghosted Andrew; she stopped returning his calls," the insider revealed.

"He'd been nothing but a gentleman, but quite simply she didn't fancy him and ran for the hills when a newspaper article came out linking them - he wasn't her type, and she found him quite dry," the insider added.

