Lady Gaga Stirs THESE Surprising Thoughts in Boyfriend's Ex

In this age of social media, stalking or checking out other people's life online could fall next to breathing, eating, taking a dump, and sleeping. It has been part of our day-to-day activity that somehow become normal.

Stalking also applies to an ex-lover whom you want to see how life is going without you, just for curiosity. Once you see how they are doing, you can feel sad, happy, surprised, or bitter about how they moved on with their life.

However, there is nothing compared to that feeling of finding out that the person who once means the world to you has finally moved on and back in the dating game.

While browsing how great/worse their life has become without you, there is this inexplicable feeling and mixed emotions from "what the hell?" to "I don't give a flying f***!" But imagine finding out that your ex is dating an incredibly famous, influential, and iconic person?

Surprise of a Lifetime

This is the unusual situation faced by Lindsay Crouse, a senior staff opinion editor at The New York Times, who had the surprise of her life after learning that her college ex Michael Polansky is now dating none other than Lady Gaga.

On the day when everybody was glued on their TV screen waiting for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime performance, Lady Gaga also went public with her new boo a.k.a the "mystery man."

A few hours later, Linday's inbox is blowing up, bombarding her with messages that her BF for seven years is spotted holding hands and locking lips with an ultra-famous pop star.

It is not normal to find your normie ex-boyfriend dating someone with extreme celebrity status. It was a lot to process, so Lindsay did what an incredible writer would do -- pen an essay about the experience which turns out to be so beautiful.

Relationships in the Social Media Age

Lindsay's opinion piece entitled "My Ex-Boyfriend's New Girlfriend is Lady Gaga" immediately went viral as she narrated the drama of learning your ex's new relationship through social media.

"I don't follow my ex on social media. I hadn't googled him in forever (I promise)," Lindsay wrote. "But this month, I knew everything about his new relationship status, within hours of when it was disclosed."

Crouse's explained how social media become an extension of human life and dictates how a person behaves, wanting to see updates from other people's life and throwing updates ourselves.

Better, Not Bitter

Instead of being a cliche ex-girlfriend unleashing bitterness over her ex's new girlfriend, the opinion writer used the experience to compare herself to Lady Gaga in a positive way.

"Lady Gaga is amazing. Comparing yourself with her is incredibly motivational, and I recommend you try it, regardless of how you relate to who's dating her. At least, that's what I did," Lindsay said.

Instead of comparing their looks, fashion sense, and personality, Lindsay uses the moment to empower herself.

"The point is, Lady Gaga is living the ambitious life that we keep saying women should embrace," Lindsay wrote.

"But if Lady Gaga can do what she wants, and even expand on what she wants, why not me, too? Why not let being "exactly who I am" mean trying to be the best I could be?" she explained.

