Totally Naked! Camila Cabello Shares First 'Nude' Photo Online Before 23rd Birthday

Camila Cabello let the party started by posing a photo of her online -- and she is naked!

Prior to her 23rd birthday, Cabello hosted an internet party on Instagram. But instead of typical selfies, the "Senorita" singer shared an adorable throwback "nude" baby photo of herself.

The baby Cabello in the picture is wearing nothing but a blue blanket wrapped around her small baby head.

To make the post more exciting, she showed it to her 48 million Instagram followers alongside the caption: "I'm 23 in a few hours, so I'm posting my first internet nude."

Although it was considered as a birthday celebration in advance, many of her celebrity friends sent her wishes and messages on her special day.

Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, with whom she previously collaborated for the song "Mi Persona Favorite," commented "happy birthday my little and talented and kind, and humble sister...and yes...... beautiful."

Cabello also received messages from director Alexander Gold, best-selling author R.M Drake and Italian Grammy Awardee Laura Passini.

Camila also got a special dedication in Spanish from Mexican comedian and actress Consuelo Duval. In her birthday wish, she shared how grateful she is that Cabello was born.

However, her boyfriend Shawn Mendes has not posted anything for her, yet. Fans expect that he might surprise the singer just like how he always does.

Fans Wished Her a Happy Birthday, Too!

Aside from the well-known artists who joined her in welcoming her day, the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" hitmaker also got showered with love by her fans online.

One fan said, "What an outstanding year you're going to have!"

"Tomorrow is also my birthday! You have no idea how much time I've waited to tell you this on our day!" another dedicated Cabello fan wrote.

A fan also acknowledged her "nudeness" and exclaimed, "TITS OUT!" before saying her birthday wishes for the singer.

What's Her Plan?

While it is still unclear what Cabello has planned for her birthday (or if she has already reserved it to spend time with Mendes), she will likely be spending all her hours on the set of her upcoming film, Cinderella.

The fairytale retelling is set to hit the theaters in February 2021, with the "Crying in the Club" singer playing the role of the classic Disney character.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in April 2018 that the film will be Cabello's debut acting role, and she will also be involved in the film's music.

Previously, Camila gave Vogue a chance to do a full tour of her countryside home in England (where she is currently staying while she is working on the movie) during the "73 Questions" segment.

"I love living in her magical world, where she believes in dreams, and she believes in love, and she believes in everything good because I want to be like that. I want to be that as much as I can," Cabello said after claiming that her character inspires her in so many ways.

