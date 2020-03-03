Kylie & Kendall Jenner Burn The Internet With UBER SEXY PHOTOS!

After not being spotted in the Paris Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner blessed everyone's Instagram feed with her sexy new photos with her sister Kylie Jenner.

Beach Vacation It Is!

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner shared photos from her beach vacation with her older sister Kendall. The 22-year old makeup mogul showed off her new highlights wearing a low back one-piece swimsuit while she looked over her shoulder.

The 24-year old supermodel, on the other hand, can be seen basking in the sun wearing a green string bikini. Any day can be summer when these two are at the beach.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wittingly captioned her photo "rise and f***ing shine" in reference to the viral meme of hers. The young entrepreneur quickly capitalized on its popularity that there were rumors that she applied to trademark the catchphrase under her name.

Family and friends of the famous Jenner sisters were quick to give their compliments on the photo.

Their sister Khloe Kardashian wrote, "Shook. Shook." Demi Lovato, on the other hand, wrote "This caption!" (with two hands raised emoji).

On another post, Kylie shared photos of her and her sister wearing cut-out one-piece swimsuit by aspiring swimsuit designer Louisa Ballou. The bright yellow and green swimwear looked perfect with their clean updo hairstyles.

Channeling a Princess

Kendall also took it to Instagram to share photos of herself while on vacation at the beach. She can be seen wearing a printed bandeau bikini top and matching bottoms.

In all of the photos she shared, the supermodel is covering her face, but her toned abs and sexy long legs are definitely in full-display.

"Me and this bikini: a love story," she wrote in the caption.

The Jenner sisters looked amazing in their bikini photos, which came just days after Kylie posted some photos of her Bahamas trip with her daughter. What got everyone's attention, however, was Kylie's long braid that cascaded all the way down to the ground.

Did she look like the Disney Princess Rapunzel?

On the viral photo, Kylie can be seen straddling a diving board wearing her one-piece Paul Gaultier swimsuit and a pair of Nike sneakers. She arched her head back to give emphasis to the plaited hairstyle which appears to be five feet long.

The following day, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star pulled down her braid and pulled her hair up with a few twists in the front. She captioned her photo, "what's meant for me will always be." This time, she was wearing a sultry brown string bikini.

Even on vacay, the makeup mogul could not help but share some business news though. The newest Kylie Skin product drop will be available soon. She did not give many details, but she teased with the face SPF that could save the world.

The sexy photos of both Kylie and Kendall Jenner definitely broke the internet in more ways than one. Now, everyone knows where Kendall Jenner is while Paris Fashion Week was happening. She is definitely in fashion paradise, too.

