Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Back Together: SOLID PROOF HERE!

Kylie Jenner fueled rumors that she has restarted her romatic relationship with Travis Scott after she revealed "some proof" to her fans online.

Tables seemed to have turned months following their breakup after the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Story, showing one of her first public moments with Scott.

The said photos Jenner posted on the evening of Feb. 28 were all dated back to April 2017, the same month they spent time together when they went out to watch a basketball game in Scott's native city, Houston, Texas.

The first snap showed Scott whispering in Jenner's ear while the other two display how they gazed lovingly into each other's eyes.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner uploaded the photographs alongside the caption "It's a mood."

Scott Is Only Her Bestfriend?

After the news of their alleged split broke last year, Jenner immediately took to Twitter to reveal what her current status with Scott really was.

"Travis and I are on great terms, and our main focus right now is Stormi," Kylie tweeted before saying that their friendship and their daughter are her priorities right now.

Previously, Kylie also appeared in an interview with Harper's Bazaar before her photoshoot, during which she claimed that Travis is just her best friend in co-parenting their daughter -- much in line with the statement she released after their split.

"We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her," the media personality said before saying that she was inspired by how Kris and Caitlyn Jenner stayed connected and coordinated for her.

"They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi," Kylie added, explaining the reason why she always has to appear with Travis on the same frame at the same time.

But right after her followers saw her newly uploaded update, Jenner can no longer convince her fans that she and Scott are just best friends.

What Did They Do When They Were "On Break"

Before the rumors about them rekindling their relationship emerged, Jenner and Scott have been spending some time co-parenting their daughter, Stormi.

In December 2019, Travis helped Kylie prepare a "Trolls" character to visit her daughter as part of the family's Christmas surprise during the holiday season.

Stormi's all-out second birthday party also followed the surprise in Feb. 2020. Kylie and Travis joined forces again to create a theme park, which they named "StormiWorld," as their gift to their daughter.

The guests of the said event did not only notice the efforts of Kylie and Travis for the party but also their sweet attempts in rekindling their relationship.

In fact, a source told TMZ that the two showed "major signs" that they are not just co-parenting Stormi. The said eyewitness, who is actually a close friend of the Kylie Cosmetics owner, saw how Kylie and the 27-year-old rapper interacted during the party.

The insider went on and unveiled that the two got cozier throughout the night. Some of the guests also referred to their gestures as a sign that they might be considering reconciliation.

Now, a month after Stormi's birthday, the source's claims seemed to be true at all, and Jenner ultimately confirmed it herself.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles