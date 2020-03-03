Justin Timberlake Throws Pajama Birthday Bash For Jessica Biel: Is All Well Now?

Justin Timberlake is celebrating the birthday of his wife Jessica Biel. As the actress turned 38, the "SexyBack" singer could not help but go all out in his sweetness to hopefully make up for the scandal he was involved in three months ago.

Everyone was in their pajamas when they greeted the birthday girl on her 38th birthday. The 39-year old singer threw Biel a casual bash in their home on Monday night. Family and friends were there to celebrate with them wearing their most comfortable pajamas.

It was exactly how Biel imagined it would be.

Celebrating in 'Pajamas'

The actress posted several photos of the event and she never looked so happy.

"Celebrating my birthday in style...and by that I mean, in pajamas," Jessica wrote in her caption. She then wrote a thank you message to her husband, noting that he threw her the kind of party that she really wanted.

"Thank you @justintimberlake for throwing my kinda party thanks to all of you for the bday wishes," Biel added.

Earlier that day, Justin and their four-year old son Silas Randall served the birthday girl with a special breakfast. She posted a photo of it and wrote in the caption, "Just came downstairs to this perfect birthday breakfast."

Biel was served with donuts, avocado, and some eggs all arranged to make a smiley face. Shortly after, Justin posted his own slideshow of photos of the special event. His caption spoke of love and hope.

"Happy Birthday to the LOVE of my life... a new adventure every day and a treasure to me. I can't wait to share many more of these with you," Timberlake wrote.

Furthermore, the "Palmer" actor expressed his gratitude to his wife for putting up with him, even if he smelled funky. "You are the mostest of the mostest, my love. I adore you. HUZ."

A Special Kind of Valentine

Her birthday was not the only day Justin Timberlake showed Jessica Biel how appreciated she is. In fact, this year's Valentine's day was made extra special for her.

The musician shared a sweet photo of them from when their relationship has just started. In the caption, he lovingly wrote, "Throwback to our first year together. It ain't hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know. I love you, my funny Valentine."

The former N'Sync band member revealed that every day has been the 14th because he has Biel with him. He went on to greet everyone a Happy Valentine's Day.

Timberlake and Biel have been together since 2007, but they only officially tied the knot in an intimate romantic ceremony in Italy in 2012. And though their relationship was rocked by the scandal involving Justin and "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright, the couple is working together to fix what was broken.

After their sweet Valentine's celebration, the couple was spotted at the Season 3 premiere of "The Sinner" at the London Hotel. While they may not have walked the red carpet, Timberlake and Biel were inseparable in the screening as well as at the premiere's after party.

Their relationship may not be perfect like everyone envisioned it to be, but seeing them work things out is much of a gift to those who support them.

