Can Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Really AFFORD the Expenses of Ordinary People?

In their "Megxit" announcement earlier in the year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said their decision to leave the royal family was because they wanted to become more financially independent.

However, now that the couple is getting close to getting what they want or at least a huge part of it, many are asking if they could still afford to keep the luxurious lifestyle that they have been used to. Will they be able to pay for everything on their own?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to give up all the privileges that come with being a member of the royal family. At the beginning of their new life, the couple will also have to pay $3 million dollars to the taxpayers' funding used to refurbish the Frogmore Cottage because they used it as their residence when they were living in the U.K.

Paying Back

When they got married in 2019, the Queen gifted the couple the use of the Frogmore Cottage. Although the cottage will remain their base in the U.K., the couple has decided to spend most of their time in North America where they plan to raise their son Archie.

As part of the big move they are making, the couple will have to part ways with their trusted staff members. However, it is worth noting that should the couple hire new staff in Canada post-Megxit, the Queen will no longer be paying for their staff.

The Buckingham Palace confirmed that no staff members of the Sussexes were let go, but they were relocated within the royal household instead.

Now, who will be taking care of their schedules? That problem is in the hands of Meghan and Harry. They will have to find a way to make it work.

Security Nightmare

Canada has been paying some part of the security services covering for Harry and Meghan since they moved to Vancouver Islands in November. However, at the beginning of April, things might be a little different.

Although Canada may have close ties with the United Kingdom, its government will reportedly not be paying for any extra security that Meghan and Harry may need while they live in the country. Their "change in status" from being members of the royal family to being regular citizens will prevent them from getting such privilege.

"The security assistance will cease in the coming weeks, as the government is only keeping up with their status," a government representative of Canada told CBC News.

No Access to Jewels and Other Luxuries

The Duchess of Sussex will have to get used to wearing her own set of pieces of jewelry to use on a daily basis and those for special occasions. When everything has been finalized, Meghan Markle would no longer have access to the Queen's jewelries -- even those prized pieces of Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton regularly borrows from the Queen's personal jewelry collection. Sadly, Meghan was not given the same luxury. According to The Express, it looks like Meghan will never get that chance anymore.

It might not be a very big deal considering that when they move to Canada for good, there will not be regal and royal occasions that will require her to wear such expensive pieces.

The new life ahead looks exciting for Harry and Meghan. They will have to get used to the changes, but least, they are getting exactly what they want -- minus all the luxuries they hopefully will not miss.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles