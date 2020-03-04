Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry 'Cleaned Air' in 4-Hour Long Chat

The tension between the royal family seems to mellow down this past few weeks as the Sussexes prepare to bid their farewell to the British monarchy.

With Prince Harry back in the U.K., the Duke of Sussex had a chance to sit down with the Queen for an emotional four-hour chat.

No More Family Drama?

The 35-year-old royal went out from his Frogmore Cottage home to pay a visit to his grandmother in Windsor Home Park castle. The two shared a light lunch and tea as Harry discussed his future plans for his wife and son.

The heart-to-heart talk ended with a heartfelt message from the Queen, who reportedly said: "You are much loved and will always be welcomed back."

"The Queen had a lot to talk to Harry about and this was the ideal time for them to both say their piece," a source told The Sun.

The same insider also mentioned that this might have "cleared the air" between Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry's family.

"Sunday was the first time the Queen has had the chance to talk to Harry on his own and really find out what his plans are. It was a much more relaxed environment and they were both able to speak their mind," the source furthered.

Queen Elizabeth II Misses Grandson, Archie

The one-one conversation between the two royals came after recent reports claim that the 93-year old Queen felt "very sad" and disappointed that her grandson Archie was left in Canada.

It was after the royal couple returned to the U.K. without the presence of their 10-month old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The young royal is said to be being taken care by the Sussexes' nanny, as well as Meghan's friend and fashion stylist, Jessica Mulroney in Vancouver Islands.

Her Majesty was also convinced that Prince Harry had already made up his mind to leave the U.K. to have a fresh start in North America.

The royal insider, however, reiterated the Queen's terms regarding the couple's status and her role as the head of the monarchy. According to Queen Elizabeth II, nothing will change about her decision to ban the couple from using the term "royal" in their branding.

"However she also wanted to make it clear that the arrangement can only work if they do not exploit their royal status and try to 'cash in' - that's why she wouldn't let them use the word 'royal' for their foundation.

"The Queen is protecting the institution and she is also aware of the cost of security."

Although Harry and Meghan have already settled the issue with the condition, Queen Elizabeth II made it clear that the Sussexes are "always welcome to come back" to the U.K. anytime and they "will always welcome them with open arms."

The Sussex Officially a Non-Royal

In a few more weeks, Harry and Meghan will no longer be senior members of the royal family. With that said, the couple will now have a chance to be financially independent.

Their royal status will officially end on March 31.

