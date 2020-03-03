Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to FRUSTRATE Queen Elizabeth More With This!

The Sussexes have once again set foot in the UK for their final round of engagements before officially leaving the royal family.

One of Prince Harry's final engagements was the launch of an eco-friendly travel company in Scotland, where the Duke of Sussex preferred to be called "Harry."

Next to this was the much-awaited performance duet with rock legend, Jon Bon Jovi for this year's Invictus Games. The duo sang Bon Jovi's 2019 single "Unbroken" in aid of the foundation created by Harry to cater to wounded servicemen, women, and veterans.

And as for Meghan Markle, it was confirmed that she will join Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate, along with other members of the British firm for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

This is the first time that the "Fab Four" will reunite publicly after the controversial "Megxit."

Queen Elizabeth Disappointed as the Sussexes Left Archie in Canada

However, as reported by the Sunday Times, the Sussexes have decided not to bring their 10-month old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as they return to the British monarchy.

With that said, the 93-year old Queen and Prince Philip were disappointed and felt 'very sad' by the news, since they have only seen their grandson twice after he was born.

Archie was said to be taken care of the Sussexes' nanny, and with Meghan's friend Jessica Mulroney in Vancouver, Canada.

Security Issues

Moreover, per the news outlet, The Sun, this will cost an additional £50,000 or about $64,000 to the royal couple's security bill consisting of six royal protection officers.

A royal insider also mentioned that: "Meghan's London jaunt is proving a real headache. It's an expensive time just when the costs of looking after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are under scrutiny."

Earlier this week, the Canadian police announced that they will stop providing security assistance to the couple once they officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

British Host Slams Meghan for Leaving Archie

Adding up to the royal security issue, Good Morning Britain presenter, Piers Morgan slammed both Meghan and Prince Harry for leaving their son in Canada.

Morgan asked his co-star Susanna Reid and whether it is acceptable to leave Archie alone.

"Susanna and Charlotte, on this issue of if Archie doesn't come on this trip - and we don't know for sure, maybe he will come - if he doesn't come... isn't it a bit odd?"

He then continued: "I mean, I've had four kids and the rule was always both parents wouldn't be out of the country at the same time when my kids were that young. I'm very surprised."

While the talk show hosts lashed out the couple for their 'odd' decision, viewers took to social media their support for the Sussex.

"I think it's smart that Meghan and Harry keep their baby safe with all the coronavirus knocking about! Wouldn't any responsible parent do that?!" @petttylabelle wrote.

Another user points out that Morgan is using Archie to criticize the Duchess.

