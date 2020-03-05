Khloe Kardashian Confesses Single Mom Struggles Amid Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian may be known for her strong personality, but the mother of one admitted that she had a tough time nursing her baby girl True.

When Khloe gave birth in April of 2018, the reality star was determined to give her daughter the best kind of supplement available. However, there was a problem.

Breastfeeding Didn't Feel Safe

"I always felt like she was not eating," the 35-year old star said on Wednesday in a YouTube video. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star also revealed that she "did not feel safe breastfeeding."

The author of "Strong Looks Better Naked" also confessed that she had done everything she was told to do about breastfeeding.

"I would eat cookies. I would drink the stupid tea, I would be in this diet. I would pump every day while she was napping, but it never stopped," Khloe confessed. "My breasts were, like, bleeding. It was horrible."

A few days before Khloe was about to give birth, news broke that her baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheated on her. The "Revenge Body" host may have been affected by all the rumors, and she admitted she was under a lot of stress before and after she gave birth.

"Pain wasn't my problem," the Good American co-creator said. "I wasn't producing milk. I was under a lot of stress, there was a lot going on in my life at the time that I think played a part in why I wasn't producing as easily, but I don't know."

The reality star added that being alone in Cleveland at that time and not having family around made things unbearable for her.

"It was like I had to figure things out on my own. I was all by myself," Khloe emotionally shared.

Sourcing Out Help

When True began to lose weight, that was when Khloe knew she could not do it alone. The famous mom started to give her baby a formula milk. At that time, it felt like she was "smuggling" milk to her own house.

"The first time I gave her formula, I felt really bad. It was like I failed her," Khloe admitted. Resorting to formula milk made the first-time mom feel bad about herself, but she knew she needed to source out help for her baby.

When the feelings faded and everyone got used to the formula milk, Khloe only felt grateful that she was given the chance to enjoy her time with True. They spend as much time together minus the pressure of breastfeeding her exclusively.

In July 2018, the "Celebrity Apprentice" alumnus made it public that she had decided to stop nursing her baby. While she admitted that it was "emotionally difficult" for her to stop, she had no choice since it was not working for her body.

Khloe shared that she fought to continue, but she felt relieved when she stopped. She noted that she did not have to "stress and worry anymore."

Koko admitted that the stress she underwent at that time may have caused her to feel less for not being able to breastfeed True. Looking back, however, Khloe feels that her decision to stop breastfeeding may have helped her get herself back up again.

