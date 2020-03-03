Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Reconciliation: All It Takes Is THIS Sexy Pic?

Tristan Thompson obviously still has the hots for his baby mama, Khloe Kardashian.

In Khloe's Latest Instagram pic, Thompson could not help but leave a flirtatious comment. Are the two getting back together?

Hot Momma Selfie

Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of herself lounging in her girly bathroom while wearing a white bra top and thong from her activewear line from Good American. In the photo, the 35-year old Khloe showed off her flat stomach, hips and cleavage looking all too perfect.

"Blink and it will be summer. Stay ready so you never have to get ready," she wrote in her caption. She then highlighted the two-piece Active Intimate set from her clothing brand.

Khloe did not just catch the attention of the basketball star. Her family and friends were all over her incredibly hot new selfie.

"Jane and Suzanne stay ready," Koutney Kardashian, 40, wrote. She was referring to Jane Fondo and Suzanne Somers, two actresses who have become famous for their workout tapes.

Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, commented, "ok!!!!" with a heart eyes emoji. The 22-year old makeup mogul must be a picture of envy when she saw her older sister's mirror selfie. It is definitely one hot momma right there!

Meanwhile. Khloe's friend and Good American CEO Emma Grede wrote "YESSSSSS!" The activewear definitely looks perfect on Khloe.

And who could skip the "saucy" comment Tristan left with all the heart eyes and drooling emojis? The emojis themselves best represent what Tristan must be thinking when he saw his ex-girlfriend's picture.

Now, the question is: will his comment and persistent flirting bridge them back together?

Reuniting for Good?

Tristan and Khloe Kardashian indeed have a lot of things to talk about. Although Thompson has been very vocal about wanting to get back with the reality star, Khloe is taking her sweet time.

Those close to the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star said that Khloe is still very much in love with Thompson. However, at the moment, she is enjoying all the attention she is getting.

The two have been trying very hard to co-parent their child. So far, it has been working wonders for them. Khloe, during one interview, said that she and Tristan are best friends. Their main focus at the moment is to give their daughter all the love and attention they could give.

However, the "saucy" comment that Tristan left on Khloe's IG received a mix of comments. Some of Khloe's friends sympathized with the basketball player.

However, one comment read: "Stop sounding so thirsty and creepy. You're getting on everyone's damn nerves."

Khloe clearly does not mind the mixture of comments her Instagram post has been receiving. This mom of one is trying to pick up the pieces of herself after the cheating scandal Thompson got involved in with one of Kylie's former friends, Jordyn Woods.

A source recently told Hollywood Life that Khloe has been softened a bit after seeing how Tristan is to their daughter.

"It has definitely helped her in forgiving him," the source revealed.

