[VIDEO] Lady Gaga Hilariously Steals the Spotlight at Important Coronavirus Meeting!

Throughout Lady Gaga's career, she has been known to be a show-stopper -- be it during a live performance or a red carpet appearance. With her extra vibrant personality, fashion sense, and type of music, it is almost impossible not to notice the iconic pop star even from afar.

Just recently, the 33-year-old singer did not only steal the spotlight from a show or gathering but hilariously grabbed the attention of people during a crucial meeting about the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus formally called COVID-19 has been declared by the World Health Organization as a global health emergency, as it has already affected almost 49 countries across the world and has taken the lives of nearly 3,200 people.

Because of this, authorities all over the world are taking discussions about coronavirus seriously and making sure the public is aware of the current status of the virus in their country.

As of writing, a vast number of coronavirus victims recorded are from China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy.

Lady Gaga interrupts Italian coronavirus briefing.

During a council meeting in northern Italy regarding the spread of coronavirus in the country, Lady Gaga turned the serious discussion into a light one in an unexpected moment.

In the video, which is now going viral on social media platforms, a group of officials from Liguria could be seen talking to the press and giving updates on the major health crisis.

A few minutes later, Lady Gaga's newly released single "Stupid Love" blasted and accidentally played from one of the attendee's phones.

The intro part of Gaga's new song played for a few seconds before being silenced. The official's dull faces lit up, and the serious discussion turned into a light one due to the song's upbeat vibe.

"Well, the music was needed for the applause," one official said in Italian.

The hilarious moment was caught on camera by members of the press filming the meeting. It was also caught on live Facebook stream broadcasting on the organization's page.

Lady Gaga Reacts

The footage immediately went viral as it was shared multiple times by Lady Gaga's so-called "little monsters." Fans pointed out how Gaga positively interrupted a serious meeting.

"Queen of disrupting serious worldwide conferences," one fan Tweeted.

The clip reached the attention of the "Mother Monster" herself and reposted it with another humorous reaction.

"And this is why I make music," Lady Gaga wrote on Twitter.

Lady Gaga's Stupid Love

Last Friday, the iconic singer released a new single after almost four years of not making music. She surprised her fans by revealing the new danceable song together with a futuristic-inspired music video.

Lady Gaga also confirmed that "Stupid Love" will be a part of her 16-track new album called "Chromatica," which will be out on April 10.

Aside from the digital version, Lady Gaga's sixth album will also be available in physical formats like standard CD, vinyl, and cassette tapes as put up on sale on her website, ladygaga.com.

