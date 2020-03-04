Love Is in the Air! 5 Celebrity Weddings You Shouldn't Miss This 2020

The year 2020 is not only the beginning of a new era but also a year to spread love and get married. We have seen lots of gentlemen "put a ring on it" last year, so it only means we can expect to witness glamorous (and not to mention, star-studded) weddings this year.

"Riverdale" star Vanessa Morgan kicked off the 2020 wedding bells when she married Major League Baseball, hunk Michael Kopech in an intimate ceremony in Florida. It was followed up by the wedding of former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow in South Africa. And last February, power athletic couple J.J Watt and Kealia Ohai tied the knot at a four-season resort in the Bahamas.

We are just in the third month of the year and will surely witness a lot of love birds to seal the deal. So without further ado, here are the top 5 celebrity weddings that you should not miss this year.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

In December 2019, Emma and Dave announced their engagement through Instagram by posting a photo showing off Emma's Kataoka pearl engagement ring.

The "La La Land" star met the "Saturday Night Live" producer back in 2016 when Emma hosted the said program. The couple maintained a low-profile and has kept their relationship as private as possible.

They are also not giving details about the upcoming wedding, but it will surely be star-studded.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Congratulations to Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost who got engaged! More details about the ring will be coming soon pic.twitter.com/MaKgZlaFi6 — Rings Daily (@RingsDaily) May 21, 2019

2020 is a big year for Scarlett not only because her titular Marvel film "Black Widow" will be released this April. More importantly, she will also get to walk down the aisle as a bride.

Scarlett, who got an 11-carat light brown oval diamond ring on her third engagement, even joked once when asked about how her wedding planning is going. "I don't know. Can you help me?" she said in an interview at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

The couple met back in 2006, but they only started dating in 2017 after Scarlett's divorce with Romain Dauriac.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Despite the left and right controversy faced by the British royal family in the past few months, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter will finally push through her wedding with the British property developer.

They may have to change their wedding date twice, but the final royal wedding date will be on May 29, 2020 at the Chapel Roya at St. James' Palace.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

These Hollywood A-listers are initially suspected of getting married in December 2019, but the couple revealed that they had to move the wedding date to secure the venue that they love.

The "Fireworks" singer once said that she enjoys the wedding planning and could call herself a "bridechilla" rather than a "bridezilla." While Katy and Orlando have been keeping their lips sealed on the details of the wedding, a source told Us Weekly that it will be a local destination wedding party.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

J.Lo and A-Rod's wedding could probably be labeled as the "wedding of the year," as it will surely be packed with the biggest names from both the entertainment industry and the sports world.

A source told People that J.Lo and A-Rod are planning to have their children play a significant role in the ceremony, which is truly heartwarming.

In a September 2019 interview, A-Rod hinted that they might have a destination wedding when all he does is say yes to Jennifer, who plans everything from the location, date, attire, and just about everything.

