'Onward': New Pixars Film Gets High Box Office Expectations as Release Nears!

The movie lineup for the first quarter of 2020 seems to have a promising start, as it offers a wide array of genres from animation and drama to franchise and film remakes.

Kicking off with the biggest box-office hit this year is "Sonic the Hedgehog," collecting $38.3 million worldwide as well as the action-comedy sequel "Bad Boys for Life" which earned $73 million domestically and $112 million worldwide.

Onward

Aside from the movies that made an impressive comeback, one all-new original film that is expected to dominate the big screen is "Onward." The family adventure film was produced by the team-up of Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures.

Pixar's new project has earned $650,000 on its nationwide sneak preview in 470 theaters.

Scheduled to be released this weekend, March 6, "Onward" is projected to earn up to $45 to $50 million.

With that said, this could match the opening weekend total of Pixar's last original film "Coco" in 2017.

Starring "Marvel" stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, the movie was about two young elf brothers named Ian and Barley Lightfoot who trying to spend one extra day with a long-dead father.

Directed by Dan Scanlon, the fantastical movie gained mostly positive reviews. Film critic Owen Gleiberman of Variety described it as "friendly and winsome and at moments breathtaking,"

The Way Back With Pixar leading the game, another movie to watch out this weekend is Peter Weir's "The Way Back." The American sports drama film, which has a $21 million budget, is reportedly expecting a weak start at the $6 million to $10 million range from 2,718 venues. "The Way Back" is about a former basketball superstar who lost his family as he struggles with addiction.He attempts to come back and rebuild his life by becoming the coach of a disparate, ethnically mixed high school basketball team at his alma mater. With its powerhouse cast, it is said to be the comeback movie for Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck along with co-stars Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watkins and Hayes MacArthur First Cow Along with "The Way Back" and "Onward," American drama film "First Cow" is set to be releases on March 9. Based on Jonathan Raymond's novel "The Half-Life" and directed by Kelly Reichardt, the movie is about two travelers who are in the run from a band of vengeful hunters in Oregon territory in the 1820s. One of them met a Chinese immigrant and started a business with the unauthorized use of a milking cow owned by a wealthy landowner. Starring John Magaro, Orion Lee and Toby Jones, "First Cow" had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in August 2019 and had competed in 70th Berlin International Film Festival. Emma The Jane Austen adaptation "Emma" showed an impressive opening on five screens in Los Angeles and New York. It grossed an estimated $230,000 and a $46,000 per-screen average. Aside from its income gross, it also earned very positive feedback from Rotten Tomatoes with 88 percent rating. The comedy-drama film is about the classic and romantic misadventures of Emma Woodhouse, who occupies herself with matchmaking but does not want to see herself getting married. The cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart and Bill Nighy.

