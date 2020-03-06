Fairy Godmotehr in Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' Will Be 'GENDERLESS'

Gone are the days when Hollywood filmmakers portray women as "leading ladies" in romantic and drama films.

Over the years, they gradually shifted to more diverse gender roles, tapping not only women empowerment but also LGBT community recognition.

More movies have evolved and showcased non-stereotype roles such as the 2005 film "Brokeback Mountain" and the success of DC Comic legend, "Wonder Woman."

Moving with the classics, Disney announced last year that "Cinderella" will have its musical remake featuring the "Havana" artist, Camilla Cabello and will be produced by James Cohan and directed by Kay Cannon.

Queen Beatrice will be played by Golden Globe winner Minnie Driver, broadway superstar Idina Menzel as Cinderella's stepmother and Billy Porter as Fairy Godmother.

"Genderless Fairy Godmother"

In his interview with CBS News, the Emmy, Grammy and Tony award-winning actor described his role as "powerful" since he was the only male actor who got to portray the role of Fairy Godmother.

"It hit me when I was on the set last week, how profound it is that I am playing the Fairy Godmother - they call it the Fab G."

"Magic has no gender," he continued.

The "Pose" star also explained that the adults are the ones who need acceptance for these kinds of gender-bending roles.

"This is a classic, this is a classic fairy tale for a new generation," he said. "I think that the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It's the grownups that are slowing stuff down."

Multi-Talented Actor

The broadway theater performer and fashion icon broke out of the mainstream as Pray Tell in the drama television series "Pose" with his role, he was recognized as one of the most bankable stars earning numerous awards.

Last year, Porter made history being the first openly gay black male to win an Emmy award.

In his acceptance speech, the multi-talented actor was thrilled for the recognition and also thanked everyone who supported throughout.

"The category is love, y'all, love! I'm so overjoyed to have lived long enough to see this day."

"There were so many people who helped me to get here along the way ... thank you," he added.

Pray Tell was Created for Billy Porter

As his role in "Pose" gained huge success, it was reported that his character Pray Tell was created for him.

It was when his manager advised him to audition for Pose. He gave it a try, however, he sensed some potential with the project.

"So I went in and read the part I was called in for, and then I said, 'Okay, listen: I lived through this era. I think it would serve everybody if I was in that world because I'm from that world.'"

The 50-year-old actor proposed to play as one of the house mothers but the "Pose" creator Ryan Murphy planned to cast a transgender woman to play the role.

Porter pitched for a "father figure role" and Murphy agreed to create a role just for him and thus Pray Tell was born.

