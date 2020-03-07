Kylie Jenner, Drake Stir Romance Rumors After Doing THIS!

Kylie Jenner is not afraid to show fans how she has been living her life lately. The self-made billionaire has been updating her followers by posting recent happenings on her life as a mom, a socialite, and a young entrepreneur.

But despite having a strong independent woman image, the 22-year-old reality TV star has always been tagged dating different men.

Apart from rumors that Kylie has officially rekindled her romance with the father of her child, Travis Scott, rumor has it that Kylie is actually dating another guy -- someone close to Scott.

Kylie x Drake

Nope, they are not collaborating for an epic music video or anything. Kylie and the singer sparked yet another dating rumors after being spotted partying in the same club together on Wednesday night.

According to Hollywood Life, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star and "God's Plan" singer hit up West Hollywood's Delilah nightclub to see each other.

Kylie was first spotted low-key entering the club's back entrance together with her best gal pal Stassie Karanikolaou, assistant Victoria Villarroel, and other friends. Apparently, the all-girl crew started celebrating Victoria's 28th birthday bash at "The Nice Guy" club before heading to Delilah.

The mother-of-one looked sizzling hot as usual, wearing a white strapless top with matching skimpy jeans and sporting a long baby pink wig.

Minutes after Kylie Jenner's crew arrived, the 33-year-old Drizzy made a grand entrance with a massive smile on his face. Maybe he is already anticipating that the youngest among the Kardashian-Jenner clan is inside the club waiting for him.

During that night, Kylie shared tons of photos and clips on her Instagram stories. While she looked like she ws having some fun, Drake was nowhere to found on her social media updates.

The following night, the duo were also spotted leaving Santa Monica hangout Shorebar separately. Kylie was wearing a matching red top and skirt under a black leather jacket and paired it with white sneakers. She left the bar with her security escorts and tried to avoid being photographed by covering her face with a cowboy hat.

Shortly after Kylie left, Drake also went out of the bar and tried to cover his face with the moss green jacket he was wearing.

Romance Link History

Kylie and Drake first sparked dating rumors back in 2019, shortly after Kylie ended her relationship with the father of her daughter.

It started when Kylie attended Drake's 33rd birthday party in October 2019, duringn which he threw a mobster-themed party at Hollywood's Goya studio. According to insiders, Kylie stayed close to Drake as he roamed around the star-studded venue where fellow prominent artists like Adele, Chris Brown, Diddy and Future came to celebrate with him.

A week after his birthday party, Drake hosted a Halloween party at Delilah were Kylie, BFF Stassie, and her brother Rob Kardashian were on the exclusive guest list. Kylie was then spotted sporting an eye-catching costume with a blond wig and elf ears.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles