Lizzo Slams TikTok for Taking Down Her Videos: Clear Double Standards?

Lizzo is back at it again, trying to make the world a better place by calling out body shamers who keep attacking her voluptuous curves.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old rapper blasted the video-sharing app TikTok for allegedly taking down her videos.

TikTok is a video sharing app where users get to create a short lip-sync, comedy, and dance clips, which can be personalized through fun filters and effects. Beijing company ByteDance launched it in 2017.

The three-time Grammy winner delivered her message through a TikTok clip while lip-synching Erin McMillen's cover of Irving Kaufman's 1962 hit "Tonight You Belong To Me."

In the video, Lizzo (born as Melissa Jefferson) is wearing an orange shirt and sporting a kinky-braid updo while getting her hair done.

Through the video's text, the "Juice" singer called out TikTok for removing videos of her wearing bathing suit.

"Tiktok keeps taking down my videos of me in my bathing suits," Lizzo wrote. "But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why?"

The singer then encouraged to start the dialogue about TikTok's selective censorship and said: "TikTok...we need to talk."

The clip, which now has 2.1 million likes, also earned massive comments, mostly words of encouragement for the "Feeling Good As Hell" rapper.

"Because you're a glowing queen, and people cannot handle!" one user wrote.

One of the TikTok users also shared her experience of getting some of her videos removed.

"It's so disheartening when TikTok picks favorites and discriminates... it happens to me I can't imagine how much more it happens to others," another user said.

After Lizzo's TikTok rant, the singer posted another clip recreating the video of one of TikTok's most-followed users, Charli D'Amelio, who has 33.2 million followers. In the video, the TikTok star used Lizzo's song "Cuz I Love You" in celebrating her previous milestone of getting 30 million followers.

Ironically, Charli D'Amelio's recent dance clip while wearing skimpy two-piece bikini landed the video-sharing app's trending list for having 10.4 million views.

As per TikTok Community Guidelines, while they prohibit uploading nudity and sexually explicit content, they said that they make an exemption for such materials with educational, documentary, scientific, or artistic purposes.





Lizzo's Fight Against Body Shamers

It is not the first time that the "Truth Hurts" singer made a stand versus critics who are always against the body positivity that she is spreading on social media.

In a May 2019 interview with Essence, Lizzo defended herself from the accusations that she is using social media to seek attention. She denied the beef and explained that she is doing it for herself.

"I love creating shapes with my body, and I love normalizing the dimples in my butt or the lumps in my thighs or my back fat or my stretch marks. I love normalizing my black-a-- elbows," Lizzo said.

"I think it's beautiful," she added.

