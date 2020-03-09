Powerhouse Couple Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Accept Viral Challenge From Tiktok "Flip the Switch"

Powerhouse couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have accepted the viral challenge right now in TikTok switching their outfits. This is as funny and cute as it gets that you would wish you want to do it with your partner as well.

The engaged couple appeared first on J-Lo's TikTok account in which they do the viral "Flip the Switch" challenge that has been trending for quite some time now. The challenge made couples, friends and families swap clothes to the awesome tune of Drake's "Nonstop."

The multi-talented Jennifer Lopez started off with the video posing in front of the camera and dancing to the beat of the music(we would like to add that her moves are to-die-for and nevermind about her age!).

What Are They Even Wearing?

J-Lo is wearing a sultry look with a form-fitting backless white belted dress with long sleeves which looks amazing on her fit and healthy body. Of course, the boyfriend is also there in the video which is non-other than former MLB star, Alex Rodriguez. Who looks as imposing as ever with no expression but looking fly as always in a navy blue blazer, khaki pants, a white shirt, and signature sunglasses.

What is The Challenge All About?

If you have been living under a rock, we forgive you. If you, however, do not know about his trend than you should keep reading our articles to keep up-to-date with currents events and mind you this is important(just kidding, of course, you can read more of our articles).

As the challenge goes, when Drake drops the lyric "I just flipped the switch" the video needs to do a jump cut and the duo or participants switch not just places but indeed the clothes they would be wearing in the video.

For this case, however, instead of J-Lo doing the sexy dance, it happens to be Rodriguez dancing all sexy while J-Lo looks as tough as nails just like her man was a few seconds ago in the video.

What Makes The Dance and The Pair so Adorable?

Besides the fact that even with their age they still have time to enjoy the little things of what teenage couples would normally do, these two have been blowing it up on social media lately. and it seems that the power couple is nothing but meant for each other and it shows. Even AROD-13 posted it on his Instagram account to show that he fully supports the craziness of his better half which is, by the way, #goals.

The pair officially had the chance to celebrate being at each other's throats for over two years now. All jokes aside the lovely couple are living the life that they want with each other by their side. A sweet side note is that the former Seattle Mariner, Texas Ranger, and New York Yankee shared a loving message to his now-fiancee.

"Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words,". Sweet.

