On Monday morning, history unfolds in the eyes of the whole world as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrapped up their last and final royal engagement before officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family on March 31, 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attendance at The Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey could be the last time that they would be seen in public together with the rest of the senior royals like Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Their final appearance marks the royal couple's saddening milestone as they prepare to lead a private and independent life away from royal duties.

While there are left and right claims that the 35-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Meghan are in talks with brands and companies as part of their post-royal hustle, the future that lies ahead of them is still unknown.

But one royal expert claims that the Sussexes' decision to cut ties with the royal family might end up poorly on Prince Harry's side.

Harry as a Butler

In an interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain, former The Sun editor Kelvin Mackenzie made an outrageous claim on how things will end up for Meghan and Harry after their royal exit becomes official.

Mackenzie recalled a pivotal event when the former "Suits" actress was warmly welcomed in the United Kingdom and how the people accepted her mother as well.

"I've never seen anybody so welcomed to our country as Meghan," Mackenzie said.

"Honestly, it was fantastic. I will always remember her mother in that carriage heading towards Windsor Castle; it was a fantastic scene," he said, adding that he wonders how Ragland felt during that moment.

The former editor also made a sarcastic comment on how he admires Meghan and how "Megxit" will give the couple a 360-degree turn on their lives.

"I wonder what the mother thought at that time, and I massively admire Meghan," Mackenzie said. "She came from nothing and ended up at the top. Harry, started at the top, ending up down the bottom. It's a very funny thing."

Mackenzie also bet that "Megxit" will lead the sixth in line to the throne as a servant and that his marriage with the actress-turned-royal will soon fall apart.

"He's going to end up as a butler. When the phone rings, it won't be for him. That marriage will last shorter than some of mine," the editor said.

Challenging Life Ahead

Meanwhile, another royal expert claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan will have a challenging experience ahead since they can no longer stage a glamorous image when they are out of the British royal family.

During her appearance at the same ITV program, Camilla Tominey said that she had seen how royals stage photos during official engagements, and the couple would surely have a challenging life without it.

Tominey explained that it would be hard on Harry's side as it is the kind of institution that he was born into.

