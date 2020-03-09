Journalist Compares Meghan Markle to a 'Trailer Trash' -- SPARKS ANGER!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now on the final leg of their royal engagements before they officially cut ties with the royal family by the end of March 2020. This is after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a bombshell announcement about their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

However, even in their last few days as working royals, the couple -- especially the 38-year-old -- was not spared by critics.

On Friday's discussion of MSNBC about the British royal family, the guest changed the mood by calling the former "Suits" actress with a rather offensive description.

The morning show interviewed journalist Victoria Mather, who was from NBC's London bureau. During the interview, they talked about Prince Harry and Meghan's return to the United Kingdom and the issues surrounding their controversial exit.

According to the guest journalist, the British people are offended with how the actress-turned-royal has allegedly "disrespected" Queen Elizabeth II.

But things escalated quickly and took a turn for the worse when the journalist compared the Duchess of Sussex to trailer trash.

"I think what has really, really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, who many people consider as only, you know, five clicks up from trailer trash, has actually tried to disrespect the queen," Mather said.

"And the queen is the most respected person, most respected woman, in the world," she added.

NBC anchor Lindsey Reiser was obviously surprised with what Mather said and immediately cut the interview and politely said goodbye to the journalist.

The portion of the interview immediately went viral on social media, and the journalist received massive criticisms -- with some even calling her "disgusting" and accused her of racism.

One Twitter user said that Mather's interview only proves that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the right decision to turn their back on the royal family.

Who is Victoria Mather?

Based on her Twitter profile, the journalist currently works as a chief travel correspondent for Air Mail, which was founded by former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Graydon Carter. Mather's Twitter Bio also states that she is a columnist for Sunday Telegraph.

Some reports state that Mather previously served as a travel editor for Vanity Fair, but left the magazine in 2018.

As of writing, either Mather or her publication has yet to release a comment regarding the controversial interview and negative words against Meghan Markle.

Meghan and Harry's final royal engagements

Over the weekend, Meghan went back to the United Kingdom to complete some final royal engagements before finalizing their royal exit this Spring of 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first public appearance since "Megxit" was at the annual Endeavor Fund Awards held at the Mansion House on Thursday night. Earlier that day, Meghan made a private visit at the Immersive Storytelling Studio at the National Theater in London.

On Saturday night, the couple attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music, where they arrived in matching red outfit and received a standing ovation during their introduction.

