Ben Affleck' Making Out' With Ana de Armas? Witness Says YES!

Their upcoming movie may have recently wrapped up, but Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are just heating the romance as they were spotted getting intimate in Cuba.

Ever since the duo was cast to play as husband and wife in psychological thriller "Deep Water" and filmed together in New Orleans in November 2019, rumors already sparked that Affleck and De Armas are getting to know each other more.

Last month, the 47-year-old actor and 31-year-old actress wrapped up shooting their film, which is scheduled to be released this November 2020. It looks like Affleck and De Armas wanted more time to get to know each other as earlier this month, they went on a romantic getaway to Havana.

Things are starting to heat up between the co-stars as they were reportedly spotting "making out" in Cuba's airport security line, minutes before they boarded a private jet.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck at an airport in Costa Rica. pic.twitter.com/SgteET93XT — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 8, 2020

"They are definitely dating," a source told People.

Another eyewitness told Page Six that Affleck and de Armas' romance are beaming, and they are not afraid to show it.

"I saw Ana grab Ben's arm as they walked out together, they looked super happy-she's absolutely stunning! I totally think they're dating," the source said.

Lovers in Tropical

A few days ago, photos of Affleck and de Armas having the best time of their life in Havana made rounds on social media. In a photo obtained by Daily Mail, the "Argo" actor and "Knives Out" actress posed for a photo with a restaurant chef.

In another photo, they were all-smiles granting a group of fans with a selfie. In one of the shots, Affleck was seen all-hands on de Armas as if guarding her against the crowd.

Several fans spotted the duo exploring, shopping and visiting museums together. A source said that the couple is delighted to interact with fans during the trip in the tropical country.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck spark dating rumors as both actors were recently spotted on a vacation, three weeks after filming wrapped on their upcoming thriller 'DEEP WATER'. pic.twitter.com/tdhfZMB28B — Television & Movies ️️ (@tvs_movies) March 6, 2020

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck dine at the ‘Ivan chefs Justo’ restaurant in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/Cl25FiLq6N — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 7, 2020

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck go shopping at the Clandestina store in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/fmtr5JIitc — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 6, 2020

"It was just the two of them and their driver. Ben happily took photos with fans. Ben was in a very happy mood, making funny faces in selfies with fans," the source revealed.

Another onlooker said that he overheard Affleck speaking to De Armas in Spanish as the actress is fluent in the said language.

Looking for a "Stable" Relationship

Rumors about the "Deep Water" stars making out in the airport came a few weeks after Affleck revealed that he does not have any dating site/app profile. He shared, however, that he is looking forward to finding a stable and loving relationship in the coming years.

During his interview with Good Morning America, Affleck was asked how he sees himself in the next five years, to which the "Batman" star replied: "Five years from now, Ben Affleck is sober and happy, and sees his kids three and a half days a week, and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him."

"Directed two [movies] that he's hopefully proud of and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship," he added.

READ MORE: [WATCH] 'Friends' Star Lisa Kudrow Hilariously Mixes Up Beyonce, Kim Kardashian in Game Show

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles