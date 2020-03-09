[WATCH] 'Friends' Star Lisa Kudrow Hilariously Mixes Up Beyonce, Kim Kardashian in Game Show

Beyonce and Kim Kardashian are one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Their respective group of supporters admire the two iconic stars for being strong independent women and now brave mommies to their children.

Queen Bey, also known as Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter, has made her mark in the music industry for being an excellent singer and performer. She has produced hit songs like "Single Ladies," "Love On Top," "Run The World," "Crazy In Love," and more. Her popularity doubled when she married her fellow performer Jay-Z and created a family with their kids Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, became famous as a reality TV star belonging to the controversial Kardashian-Jenner clan. Fans were hooked following their life story in "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" reality show, where they show their day-to-day within the family and all the drama that comes with it.

Both Beyonce and Kim have their own iconic looks, fashion sense, and beauty. However, it seems like some people are having a hard time identifying them apart.

Just like what happened to "Friends" alum Lisa Kudrow, whose hilariously confusion between the two stars was made known in a hilarious game show episode.

Who's Who?

During the 56-year-old actress' appearance on the "25 Words or Less" game show on Friday, Lisa mistakenly identifies Beyonce by giving clues that instead describes the KKW Beauty mogul.

The mechanics of the game is one player will have to hold a card with the name of a person and will try to let her teammates guess the name by giving clues in 24 words or less. The game mechanics were very much clear to the actress, but it is not clear whether who she is talking about.

During her turn to give clues, Lisa's card shows "Beyonce" and immediately told her teammates a hint saying "Kanye's wife!" pertaining to rapper Kanye West, who we all know is married to Kim Kardashian.

With confidence, one of Lisa's teammate answered: "Kim Kardashian!"

But instead of getting the point, the host said the answer was wrong, which made Lisa's two teammates confused for about three seconds.

(Like hello, does Kanye West have another wife that we don't know about?)

While still in a moment of confusion, Lisa realized she gave out a wrong clue and struggled so hard before finally saying: "Jay-Z!" to which her teammates finally got the correct answer, which is Beyonce.





Lisa Kudrow mistakingly calls Beyoncé "Kanye's wife" on #25WordsOrLess. pic.twitter.com/tT15vxr0Us — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) March 7, 2020

Lisa's hilarious game show moment quickly went viral on social media and gained funny responses from fans as well.

One Twitter user wrote: "Phoebe is taking over her body again, I see," referring to Lisa's character on Friends, Phoebe Buffay.

Another one suggested that maybe Lisa is confused between Beyonce and Kim K.'s husbands: "I think she mistook Jay Z for Kanye."

"You could tell she had a mental lapse by her reaction," another Twitter user wrote.

Maybe Lisa is just confused as she has a lot on her head right now, like the upcoming "Friends" reunion special for one. The much-awaited reunion will finally happen this May 2020 at HBO Max, where all the six original casts will get together for a fun unscripted episode.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles