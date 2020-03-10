Is Tom Brady Leaving the New England Patriots Because of THIS?

While it is unclear if he will be leaving the New England Patriots or sign as a free agent elsewhere, we do know that Tom Brady is dipping his toes in some new venture in Hollywood.

In his Instagram post on Monday, Brady announced that he is launching 199 Productions.

His long-term plan in the entertainment industry is to build a global multi-platform content company to develop original premium content, including TV shows, feature films, and documentaries.

The company is in partnership with "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers" Endgame" directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo and their non-fiction wing at AGBO Films, Wonderbust.

Both directors will help the football superstar create "Unseen Football," a 3D adventure documentary that is designed to take viewers into the invisible realms of football, guided by the most successful quarterback in NFL history.

In his IG post, Brady wrote: "I believe in the essence of team work and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to the world. Exciting times are ahead, both on and off the field."

Deadline also announced that 199 Productions "assembled a slate of development projects that include several with Tom Brady on camera, in stories spanning sports, entertainment and health and wellness among others."

The production company's name, 199 Productions, is in reference to the quarterback's draft position.

He was taken with 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Brady won six Super Bowl titles and three Most Valuable Player awards with the Pats.

"When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself," Brady said.

Aside from his new production company, Tom Brady has also been on a lot of headlines.

In less than two weeks, Tom Brady is approaching unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career.

After 20 seasons with the Patriots, many think that Brady might leave head coach Bill Belichick behind in favor of playing out the final years of his career in a new city. According to NFL insider Jeff Darlington, it would be surprising if Brady returns to New England.

While the mega quarterback still has not made any hard decisions yet, several teams would likely be ready to pursue him should he hit the market.

Even his wife supermodel Gisele Bundchen does not seem to know where their family will be living for the new season. She said in an Instagram story last month that she is hoping for "somewhere nice," though she also highlighted she will support wherever her husband would be happy to play for.

It remains to be seen where Tom Brady will end up, but it is clear he is taking some big steps in his career. Whether it is retirement or a new team, it sure looks like Tom is ready for the challenges ahead of him.

