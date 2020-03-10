Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Upset and Emotional' Over THIS Queen Snub!

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle attended the Commonwealth Day Service. This is their last public appearance as working and senior royals after they decided to part ways with the royal bloodline. This farewell, however, would cause the couple to feel a bit emotional while the event is happening.

The Prince and Duchess of Sussex are excluded from the Queen's formal procession which they are supposed to be in. Prince William and Kate Winslet, however, decided to intervene and joined the couple while they both wait for the Queen of England.

The Initial Plan

Before everything happened, the royals are supposed to enter Westminster Abbey differently. Prince William, Kate Winslet, Prince Charles, and Duchess Camilla are supposed to walk with the queen while the retiring couple is meant to wait for them.

This entrance plan has got the couple sensitive and a little bit emotional because things aren't considered perfectly. Even if they are indeed going to retire, they are still currently a member of the royalty. They are also entitled to still walk with the Queen, as they are also both senior members.

While this engagement is also happening, both are still considered as working royals, so there's no way they aren't qualified to walk with the Queen.

The Royal's Behavior

Although there are some issues when it comes to the procession, the engagement went out well, and everyone is in good terms. However, a body language analyst suggested that some things are lacking with the interactions of the royals, mostly saying that their greetings are on the lackluster side.

Meghan's Stunning Dress

The Duchess of Sussex is wearing a green-emerald dress with a cape, and it was confirmed that this outfit was inspired by none other none Princess Diana.

The Emilia Wickster cape dress is a reference to Princess Diana's wardrobe choice in 1982. The similarities are recognizable and the major takeaway would be the color and the dress style.

Seating Arrangement

Fans and media practitioners have noticed that the seating arrangement on the Commonwealth Service is a bit odd. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are seen to be sitting at the back of Prince William and Kate Winslet.

Many netizens have speculated that the seating arrangement is weird, and some even link it to the tension between the two Prince, William, and Harry. Another reason that they have pointed out is the most obvious one, and that would be the couple's exit on the royal bloodline.

These claims are then debunked as Cosmopolitan says that the seating arrangement that the royals are given are based on the royal succession.

Prince Charles is currently at the very first place of the throne's succession while William is seating on second. Harry would be sixth in line, which explains them both sitting at the back of Prince William and Kate Winslet.

It wasn't also a new seating arrangement as all of them are seen to follow this even a year ago.

This engagement would mark the last appearance of Prince Harry and Meghan as part of the royalties.

