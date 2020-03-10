Angelina Jolie Reveals Horrors of Watching Daughters Go Through So Much Pain

There is a huge difference in how women are perceived today than in the past decades. It appears that the perception of women being less qualified than men seems to disintegrate as time goes by, having all the desire to achieve gender equality.

Angelina Jolie, known for her human rights advocacy, opened up about her heartbreaking experience with her two daughters' medical condition.

The Academy Award-winning actor penned a powerful essay for Time Magazine to commemorate the celebration of International Women's Day.

Jolie Pens a Powerful Essay About Her Daughters' Struggle

Entitled as "Why Girls Deserve Love and Respect on International Women's Day," Jolie revealed her family's recent health issues and how it's hard to watch your children undergo medical surgery at a young age.

"I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for hip surgery," the "Maleficent" star wrote.

The 44-year-old Hollywood A-lister also mentioned that she was encouraged by her kids to write and share how proud they are to "go through and fight to survive" despite the challenges in their family.

Although Jolie mentioned that her eldest daughter Zahara went through the surgery, the actress failed to detail which of her two other daughters undergo hip surgery.

However, different news agencies claim that the 13-year-old Shiloh was the other daughter as she was photographed walking with crutches while out doing errands with the "Salt" star and younger sister, Vivienne (11).

Women Support Women

The United Nations Goodwill Ambassador also shared how her kids look after one another amid the surgeries.

"I have watched my daughters care for one another. My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time," she wrote.

"I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love," the mom of 6 added.

Jolie also admired her daughters' bravery as she "watched them face their fears" and endure the hardships head-on.

Break The Stigma

The "Tomb Raider" star also made an effort to address the social expectation to young girls - and how her daughters will break the stigma of these stereotypes as they grow older.

"Little girls' softness, their openness, and instinct to nurture and help others, must be appreciated and not abused. We must do much more to protect them, in all societies: not only against the extreme ways girls' rights are often violated but also the more subtle injustices and attitudes that so often go unnoticed or excused."

Brad Pitt Failed to Attend BAFTA

Moving onto Jolie's ex-husband, Brad Pitt. It was reported that the reason he missed the BAFTAs was due to her kids' surgery.

According to Page Six, the Golden Globe winner claims that he asked his co-star Margot Robbie to accept his Best Supporting Actor award citing a "family obligation" as the reason, thus requiring him to be in his daughter's bedside as they recover.

