Royal Shame: Prince Harry Full of REGRETS for Choosing Meghan Markle, Expert Claims!

The Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan finally said goodbye to the royal family as they attended their final royal engagement during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

The event marked the first time they were together with the members of the monarchy ever since they announced their decision to live a private life and become financially independent away from the U.K.

However, the Duke of Sussex looked like he is regretting stepping his foot outside of the palace, and his reaction during the event was pointed out by a royal expert.

According to royal expert Phil Dampier during his interview with Dan Wootton on talkRADIO, Harry looked like he was having trouble. Meanwhile, his wife Meghan seemed to have already loosened up.

"It was looking very difficult for Harry," Dampier said, referring to the contrasting emotions of the royal couple. "But Meghan looked very, very relaxed as she has done for the last few days in these last final engagements."

Dampier went on and claimed that the Duchess could be really happy now that she got what she wants and she will no longer need to sit to any royal engagements anymore.

Meghan bid goodbye to her royal life after one year, 10 months, and 12 days -- or 682 days -- since she married Harry and became part of one of the most prestigious families in the world.

"At the moment, I reckon Harry probably was thinking, 'what have I done?'" the royal expert continued.

Snubbed for the Last Time?

Queen Elizabeth II called Prince Harry and Meghan, through the Buckingham Palace, to return to the U.K. to formally end their royal engagements before they officially call everything done on March 31.

According to Royal commentator Alastair Bruce, he believed that Her Majesty just did something that showed whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "either in or out" of the royal family at the same venue where she was crowned.

"This is the last time we'll see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Queen and the Royal Family on engagement, and it's significant that is at Westminster Abbey," Bruce said while talking with Sky News.

Bruce recalled how Queen Elizabeth II pledged to dedicate her life to the Commonwealth. The Westminster Abbey also witnessed how she took her oath and responsibilities when the coronation in 1953 took place -- an event that signaled the promise of a lifetime service of the Queen.

"It's abdication from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step away from that by their own choice. The Queen's pointing out that you're either in or you're out," Bruce explained.

Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan, who was pregnant with Archie at that time, stood in the gothic abbey alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

However, this year, they sat in the second row behind Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate throughout the service.

