'Aquaman' Star Jason Momoa Grilled for Controversial Photo With Mel Gibson

Jason Momoa only fanboyed over his idol, Mel Gibson. Instead of congratulatory messages though, he received heavy backlash in return.

On Thursday, Momoa disappointed his fans after he shared a few photographs of himself beside Gibson and his former "Game of Thrones" co-star Peter Dinklage.

The 40-year-old "Aquaman" star posted three pictures on the photoset and called Gibson as an icon. Momoa also acknowledged the 64-year-old "Braveheart" actor's existence and for making his childhood amazing through his creations like "Mad Max" and the "Lethal Weapon" series.

"And yes anything you need from me IM F****** IN MEL. good to see u as always peter you always light me up love u bro," Momoa wrote.

Momoa did not explain what he is doing with Gibson and Dinklage. However, the inclusion of the hashtag "#intheworks" on the caption indirectly suggested that they are working on a project. Some speculate that it may be the "Wild Bunch" remake that Gibson talked about last year.

Deadline reported in May 2019 that Michael Fassbender, Jamie Foxx and Peter Dinklage have started the early talks for a "contemporary remake" of Sam Peckinpah's 1969 film "The Wild Bunch."

Since Gibson and Bryan Bagby allegedly co-wrote the script, it could why Gibson, Dinklage and Momoa are together.

Although Momoa's Instagram update garnered over 1.6 million likes as of this writing, some of his fans were upset about the encounter.

Fans Weigh in!

Because the fans wanted to protect the "Conan the Barbarian" star from Gibson's problematic past, they warned him by commenting on the photoset. Most fans reminded Momoa what the director and producer did in the past.

One Momoa fan said, "Sorry, but I just can't get past Mel's unsavory hateful rant."

"This is SO incredibly wack and disappointing, especially given you are a man of color married to a woman of color. Mel is not only anti-Semitic, he has espoused words and beliefs that are insanely racist, misogynistic and homophobic," another one wrote.

Another fan hoped that Gibson "has changed and grown." In addition, the same netizen said that while she believes in second chances, the "The Passion of the Christ" director's past behavior was really horrible to be forgiven.

What Did Mel Gibson Do in the Past?

The mind behind the success of the movies "Apocalypto" and "Hacksaw Ridge" was arrested way back in 2006 for drunk driving.

During the arrest, Gibson blurted out foul words against the law enforcement team -- including anti-Semitic and racial comments.

"The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world!" the Hollywood star spouted at the time, according to the arrest report.

Aside from that incident, his ex-wife Oksana Grigorieva accused the star of both verbal and physical abuse that caused the actor to spend three years in probation, one-year domestic violence counseling, and additional two days of community service as part of his sentence.

The conviction was vacated in 2014.

In 2016, he finally opened up about his past demons to Variety's "Playback" podcast, during which Gibson referred to his 2006 arrest as an unfortunate incident.

"I was loaded and angry and arrested. I was recorded illegally by an unscrupulous police officer who was never prosecuted for that crime," Gibson said. "So, not fair. I guess as who I am, I'm not allowed to have a nervous breakdown, ever."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles