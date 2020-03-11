Meghan Markle Controls Prince Harry? CLEAR Signs That Marriage Dynamics Is IMBALANCED

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle were recently spotted in a royal engagement where they showed a little PDA. But to some analysts, Meghan reaching out to touch Prince Harry was not a show of affection at all.

In fact, some critics believe that it's an unspoken sign of who is really in charge in their household.

Taking the Lead

In their last few days in the U.K., the couple had been very busy attending to various royal engagements. It was their last round of events before they bid the royal family goodbye. Prince Harry and Meghan have indeed created a close relationship, seeing them communicate non-verbally in events have become a mastered skill.

Last week during the Endeavour Fund Awards at the Mansion House in London, Meghan was seen reaching out to Harry as if signalling him to take a step back. When he did, she stepped forward and shook the hands of someone from the event.

Some people saw it as a rude act, especially as Harry was talking to someone. However, the incident was not the first time such thing happened.

Every couple has their own secret code. A look can mean it is time to go home, while a touch on the hand is a reassurance that one needs extra love. But when the couple is in the eyes of the public, non-verbal cues play a huge role in the relationship.

It looks like Harry and Meghan have got their secret non-verbal codes right on.

Meghan's Pat Power

The British press has referred to it as Meghan's "Pat Power." This gesture was on display during the Endeavour Fund Awards. A subtle hand on the back of Harry was reportedly Meghan's way of directing Harry to address the fans despite the rain.

It was a sweet gesture, but it can be directional too.

Judi James, a body language expert, said that "the parental, partially nurturing gesture of a pat on the back also implies control."

"In Politics, it is known as "Pat Power" where the person doing the patting is raising his status in the decision-making process while putting down the status of the other. At the reception they attended in South Africa last October, Meghan's hand was firmly on her husband's back. It was the same when they visited the Birkenhead in January.

Her hand was also on Harry's back when he carried baby Archie for the public to see. It may seem like a gesture of maternal approval, but everyone knows with the pat on the back came the power to control.

Breaking Royal Protocol

Prince Harry and Meghan were never afraid to eschew the unwritten royal rule on public displays of affection. They seek each other's supportive presence, but those gestures are beyond what traditions allow. However, a hand on the arm of the other takes the point at a different level.

Judi added that "Meghan's closeness to Harry and her PDA imply ownership." It also ensures that she gets the upper hand in their relationship.

