Prank Call Reveals Prince Harry Is A Disturbed Man? Staunch Critic Says So!

Prince Harry got himself involved in a couple of hoax phone calls, and that gave Piers Morgan another chance to slam him for his "disturbed" mindset.

The Duke of Sussex became a victim of Russian hoaxers, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarovi, who pretended to be the young climate change activist, Greta Thunberg and her father Savante.

The Sun reported the recorded prank calls on Wednesday -- two days after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle appeared in their final engagement as senior working members of the royal family at the Westminster Abbey.

Kuznetsov and Stolyavori, also known as Vovan and Lexus, claimed that they called the prince on two different occasions: on New Year's Eve and on January 22.

Piers Morgan Back at it!

As soon as the recordings spread online, Good Morning Britain journalist Piers Morgan found the opportunity to criticize the Sussex couple. He called out the Duke of Sussex for his "very woke" fake phone calls that ultimately "revealed his 'us against the world' attitude."

The prince allegedly told Greta and his father that the current president of the United States, Donald Trump, had "blood on his hands" for continuing to push America's coal industry in the face of climate change.

Despite that, Harry told and encouraged the fake Great that she could outsmart Trump.

"Unfortunately, the world is being led by some very sick people, so the people like yourselves and the younger generation are the ones that are going to make all the difference," Prince Harry said during the call.

Because of the statement, Morgan referred to it as a whine, as he sounded like he was very unhappy about everything. Piers went on and said that it is very "woke" that Prince Harry felt like he could save the world with Meghan and that they could be against the world and everything.

The 54-year-old broadcaster believes that the whole duration of the conversation revealed the "sad" kind of mindset the prince has.

Morgan added that he knows he should not judge him based on the call, but he could not help but get worried about what is really going through his mind.

Prince Harry Out of Line?

The GMB host continued to pour more fuel to the issue and claimed that though Harry is entitled to his opinions, he still should not question the leaders whom he called "sick people."

"Why is that any different to 50-100 years ago. They are Speaking to a young woke progressive ear. Twitter is the young woke brigade," Piers slammed Harry and Greta at the same time.

Aside from President Trump, Prince Harry also gave his opinion about U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The Duke said that he believes he is "a good man" but is "set in his ways."

The Buckingham Palace and the members of the royal family have not commented on the new issue yet. But the new recordings seemed to be another bombshell revelation that will not do anything good to Harry, Meghan or the family they just abandoned.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles