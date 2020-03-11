Royal Shame: Meghan Markle BLAMED For Making Archie's Future Miserable

Did Meghan Markle fail as a mother after choosing to follow her desires instead of providing her son Archie with the life he deserves?

After officially making their bombshell announcement in January, Prince Harry and Meghan convinced themselves and everyone else that the reason behind their departure were reasonable enough.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aim to live a more private life -- away from the constant criticisms of British tablods and doubters -- while also working to become financially independent. However, a royal expert believes that Meghan pushed their intentions without thinking about the future of their son, Archie.

Royal expert Angela Mollard attacked the Duchess during her appearance on New Idea's ROYALS podcast.

Her criticism stemmed from Meghan's selfish decision, neglecting Archie's supposed opportunity to build a lifelong friendship with Prince Louis and his other royal cousins.

According to Mollard, even the Sussexes' idea to split their time between the U.K. and North America is useless. She explained that it will lead to the separation between the cousins -- which is a shame.

"The royals have all these amazing play opportunities that if they want to put up a bouncy castle, they're not having to think, 'will it fit?' It will fit!" the royal expert blurted out after comparing Meghan to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Mollard added that unlike Kate, Meghan does not give importance to the idea of having a close-knit family, and it is a massive embarrassment that Archie's mother refuses to provide him with that.

Archie, Louis Could Have Been Best Friends

Mollard also imagined a wonderful picture of George, Charlotte, Louis, and Archie growing up close together. she also emphasized that Archie and Louis would click if only they would be able to grow close together.

"[Archie] is fairly close in age to Louis that could be a friendship throughout his life, and he's being denied that because of the falling out between William and Harry," Mollard described.

To recall, the royal siblings Princes William and Harry sparked their royal rift when the Duke of Sussex continuously defended Meghan and their marriage from royal critics.

The rift continued and got worse when the Sussexes made an appearance on ITV's documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey." In the interview, Harry broke his silence and said that they will always be brothers even when they take different paths at the moment.

The royal expert went on and took note of how Harry would want Archie to experience playing with the Cambridges, but Meghan would not realize that since it is not in her background.

"I think it's a real sadness Archie won't be involved in that, and in every opportunity, they should be taking him back to the U.K. to form those friendships and relationships with those cousins," Mollard continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan is set to bid farewell to the royal family after they attended their final royal engagement during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. This also marked the end of what could have been a happy and bright future of Archie with his cousins.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles