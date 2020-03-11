Keanu Reeves' GF Alexandra Grant Thinking About Marriage? Here's Her Brilliant Response!

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant made their first public appearance as a couple in November 2019. All eyes were on them since it was the first time that people saw Keanu holding hands with someone on such a rare occasion.

After a long while, the question has been answered: Reeves is seeing someone and it is not a woman everyone knows.

The Artist Who Stole His Heart

Alexandra Grant walked the red carpet with her hand tightly clasped with Keanu Reeves'. She was not trying to look like anyone other than herself. While everyone in the art world may know who she is, people in Hollywood have only seen her once and they are asking: who is Alexandra Grant?

"If I wanted to look like Kim Kardashian (West), I would have to have surgery to remove about a foot off my legs," the artist said in her interview with Vogue U.K. She stands 6-foot-1 and caught everyone's attention with her amazingly beautiful gray hair.

When it comes to her appearance, she does not really care what others think. In fact, Alexandra is adamant to keep her hair gray -- which she has done when it started turning gray in her late 20s.

"I am a huge believer of choice -- whatever anyone wants to do to feel confident," she proclaimed.

This was her reply when asked about the idea of "fitting in."

Moreover, during her interview with Vogue U.K., the 47-year old artist admitted that everyone who knew her called within the first week of November after news of her and Keanu dating came out. The thought of it fascinated her.

"But the question I've been asking in all of this: 'What is the opportunity for good?'"

Marriage Plans

Are Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant thinking about marriage? Grant once officiated a wedding, and she has been a bridesmaid several times, too. When asked if she considers marriage for herself, her reply was pretty simple.

"Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How's that for dodging the question?" Grant jokingly remarked.

"I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

It All Began With a Book

Nobody knows when they started going out, but those around them said that Reeves and Grant have been close for years. In fact, they collaborated on a book project "Ode To Happiness." It is a picture book with the drawings from the artist and the words from the actor.

"The book was supposed to be a surprise for Keanu, as a private gift," Grant revealed about the collaboration.

"All our friends who were in the room when I gave it to him giggled. They encouraged us to publish it. That was how we got into publishing."

Friends and fans of the two are asking if there would be more collaborations in the future. They could only hope the union of Reeves and Grant would give birth to more beautiful things.

