Harvey Weinstein DEGRADED Kate Beckinsale Like No Other, Actress Reveals

Harvey Weinstein's fame, fortune, and power went down the drain after he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for committing rape and sexual assault.

The Hollywood mogul was convicted for third-degree rape of a former aspiring actress, Jessica Mann, and a count of criminal sexual act in the first degree against former "Project Runway" production assistant, Mimi Haley.

As for the #MeToo movement, although Weinstein has been accountable for the crimes he committed, the group stands that there is "no amount of jail time that will repair the lives he ruined" and the "careers he destroyed."

The bigtime film producer's supremacy has failed to buy himself impunity for his misconduct.

Celebrities Victimized by Weinstein

Having said all that, more celebrities have come out and admitted that they were victimized by the 67-year-old film mogul, such as Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie who claimed that she "had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein" so she chose never to work with him again (per The New York Times).

Another one is actress and political activist Ashley Judd. She recalled that she showed up for a breakfast meeting with Weinstein, but the "Pulp Fiction" and "Shakespeare In Love" producer told him to give him a massage or she could watch him in the shower.

Beckinsale's Story

In light of the conviction, Kate Beckinsale also took a step forward and revealed how Weinstein berated her once and tried to sexualize her just to promote a movie.

"These photos were taken at the premiere of Serendipity on October 5, 2001. We all refused to go because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone-deaf, disrespectful idea possible, but Harvey insisted. We flew into New York and somehow got through it," Beckinsale wrote as she posted a photo of her wearing an all-white tuxedo, necktie, and collared shirt.

The actress claimed that Weinstein called her and asked if she could bring her daughter, who is only two-years-old at that time, to his house for a playdate together with the film producer's daughter.

"I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said 'No, you wait here,'" she added.

The British actress continued as she detailed what Weinstein did to her.

"The minute the door closed he started screaming, 'You stupid f--king C--T, you C--T you ruined my premiere.' I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake. He said, 'If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your a-- you shake your t--s you do not go down it looking like a f--king lesbian you stupid f--king c--t.'"

Beckinsale was completely shocked and just burst into tears as the film producer went ballistic. The 46-year-old actress explained that she needed to dress appropriately for the event, but Weinstein ignored and continued his outrage.

In her parting message, Beckinsale hopes that more abusers from the industry will be exposed and eliminated to prevent women from being deceived by these lawbreakers.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles