Katy Perry Locked Down in Same Australian Hotel as Tom Hanks -- Leaves Anyway

​Katy Perry braved the coronavirus pandemic and managed to leave Australia even after she found out that she stayed at the same hotel where Tom Hanks stayed.

Katy jetted to Australia to perform at the "Fight On" concert -- an event made to raise funds and help the bushfire-affected communities in the northeast part of Victoria.

However, according to Hollywood Life, the 35-year-old singer underwent an intense 24-hour lockdown at Sydney's Park Hyatt Hotel where Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson stayed before they got tested positive for the COVID-19.

To recall, the "DaVinci Code" actor announced in a statement on Wednesday that both he and his wife contracted the virus in Australia. According to Hanks, they experienced tiredness and body aches, and that was when they decided to get tested.

As soon as Katy completed the 24-hour quarantine, she made her way to the airport with only a pillow covering her face to protect herself from catching the virus.

Orlando Bloom Also Under Monitoring?

Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom was in Prague, Czech Republic, for the shoot of his show "Carnival Row" when his pregnant wife underwent the 24-hour quarantine.

Due to the worsening situation, Bloom announced that the production of the Season 2 of the Amazon Prime series has already been postponed.

From the set in Prague, Bloom also revealed on his Instagram Stories that like Katy, he and the other "Carnival Row" stars and staff would also need to go home to be quarantined.

Bloom went on and explained that the cancellation will allow the cast and crew to return to the U.S. before the travel ban to and from Europe takes into effect starting midnight on Friday.

"Big love everybody, stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe," Bloom said.

At the end of the video, Orlando tried to lift everyone's mood by saying that people will soon beat the "bad boy," referring to the coronavirus.

Fans Worried About Katy, Baby

Earlier this month, the "I Kissed a Girl" hitmaker revealed through her Instagram live session that she is having a baby with Orlando and will give birth this coming summer.

"There's a lot that will be happing this summer," Perry said. "Not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for."

Despite already having a baby bump, Katy pushed through her concert in Australia, but she made her fans worry about her and her baby.

One fan said, "Katy is in Australia, and a couple of celebrities already tested positive for CORONAVIRUS. Pray that Katy Perry and her baby are safe from the coronavirus."

"Katy Perry is not afraid of coronavirus, coronavirus is afraid of Katy Perry," another Twitter user said.

Currently, aside from Hanks and his wife, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta are also tested positive for COVID-19.

