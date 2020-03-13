Kim Kardashian Shares Frightening Coronavirus Prediction: Accurate or Just Coincidence?

Kim Kardashian shared an old passage seemingly predicting the coronavirus pandemic, and the facts are quite alarming.

On Wednesday night, Kim posted a screenshot of a book excerpt from the 2008 book "End Of Days" by the late Sylvia Browne.

The writer, who also served as a psychic when she was still living, claimed in her book that there would be a "severe pneumonia-like illness" to occur worldwide in 2020.

Kim was obviously shocked and dumbfounded by the spooky prediction, so much so that she highlighted it on Twitter. She also shared it on her Instagram Stories alongside the caption, "Kourtney just sent this on our group chat."

Kourtney just sent this on our group chat

What The Book Unveiled

Lindsay Harrison co-wrote the controversial book and published it in 2008 -- five years before Browne's death in 2013.

Browne stated in the book that the illness would attack the lungs and the bronchial tubes, and it would be resistant to all treatments.

"Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely," the book went on.

According to Snopes.com, a fact-checking website, the SARS virus appeared to be the inspiration behind the published passage, as it had occurred a few years before they created the book.

Aside from the "End Of Days," Dean Koontz's thriller book "The Eyes of Darkness" (published in 1981) also claimed the occurrence of the same outbreak. The eerie statements made netizens connect the two books and react in disbelief about the accuracy of the said predictions..

In the 1981 book of Koontz, the author also stated that there would be a strain of human-made microorganisms, and it would be called "Wuhan-400."

The COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus was first reported in China's Hubei province and its capital city Wuhan.

The similarities, however, ended there.

Koontz described that Wuhan-400 would have a "kill‑rate" of 100 percent, and it got developed in labs outside the city as the "perfect" biological weapon. In reality, the current COVID-19 is not human-made.

Are Browne's Predictions Trustworthy?

Although she had over 40 books and countless talk show appearances in her lifetime, Browne and her predictions sometimes did not match.

Browne worked in the media industry as doing psychic readings with guests or callers. However, she was also infamous for repeatedly wrong predictions.

For instance, in 2002, the author said that a Latino man with dreadlocks and dark skin kidnapped the 11-year-old Shawn Hornbeck. But when he was found alive five years later, the kid uttered that a white man abducted him.

Aside from that, Browne made numerous other significant false predictions about the outcomes of abductions, and she even wrongly predicted her death by 11 years.

Fans Shared What They Think Online

After Kim shared the passage, her fans started to reply on her Twitter post and share what they think about the so-called predictions.

One follower jokingly said, "Well, I don't know about Sylvia but Kourtney is *usually* right."

"Sylvia Brown notoriously lied to and scammed people in desperate need but if you throw enough darts at a board eventually you'll hit the bulleye," another fan wrote.

While such statements continuously emerge online, Kim reminded her fans to take necessary precautions as her family does.

