Just Competitive? Prince Harry Fell in Love With Meghan Markle Because of THIS!

A little competition between siblings is normal; these are healthy sibling rivalries that will eventually help each one to develop competitiveness, which they may bring in different situations.

Royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry are no exemption from the siblings' competition, be it in terms of academics, sports, hobbies, and even a woman of choice.

While the sons of Prince Charles and Diana have always been pitted against each other since they were young, William and Harry continue to be the best buds supporting and lifting one another at all times.

But due to the recent turn of events in the royal family, particularly the Duke of Sussex and his wife's decision to step down as senior royals, Harry's competitiveness against his elder brother is slowly revealed through his actions.

Prince Harry's Deep-Rooted Issues

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have already wrapped up their last engagement before officially cutting ties with the royal family. But before reaching this point, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go way back to 2016 when they first met.

Meghan and Harry's love story is like a fairy tale that comes to life. Prince met an extraordinary girl, fell in love with her, and they live happily ever after.

It may look like the 35-year-old Prince fell for Meghan's unique beauty, but a body language expert said that Harry's feelings go beyond that and his love admiration for Meghan developed because of his deep-rooted issues with Prince William.

In an interview with Express UK, renowned body language expert Judi James claimed that Prince Harry fell head over heels to the former actress due to her drive and ambition.

James explained that while Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, had a lengthy warmup before embracing the royal life and patronized by the people of the United Kingdom, Meghan made an effortless entrance to the royal family and surprised everyone during her initial royal events.

"She came straight off the blocks. Wow, she hit the ground running, it was like a CV... she showed energy and commitment," James said.

The body language expert believed that Prince Harry was hooked with Meghan's natural charm and competitiveness that reflect Harry's competitive nature against William.

"I think that was very much admired by Harry, also because he's quite competitive with his brother," James said.

"I think it was a bit of a shock to the rest of the royals."

Harry's Competitive Nature Revealed

A throwback video from 2009 reveals how Harry sees his elder brother as a competition in everything he does.

During their joint interview with the BBC, while they are both under military training, Harry talked about the challenges he faces in the military -- particularly taking exams.

"Exams have never been my favorite, and I always knew I was going to find it harder than most people, but I'm through that now," the young Harry said.

But the Prince did not let the opportunity pass to take a direct jibe at his brother, who was listening intently beside him.

"I've finally got my hands on a job that I absolutely adore. It's still hard work. But I'm better than William, so it's fine," Harry added.

The young Prince William blurted out a fake laugh and replied: "Yeah, just add that!"

