Royal Who? Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share Cute Candid Photo After 'Megxit'

Now that they are counting down the days to embark on a royal-free and indpendent life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are slowly and lowkey introducing their less-royal selves on social media.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially cut ties with the royal family this coming March 31st. They will be given a 12-month transition period to make sure that all the agreements within their exit will be beneficial to all parties involved.

During the past week, the 38-year-old Meghan and 35-year-old Prince Harry wrapped up their final royal engagements, ending with the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020.

A day after their last royal duty that was filled with drama and tension, the Sussexes shared a photo that shows their slightly informal selves -- signaling a shift from royal to normal life.

The photo was taken when Prince Harry and Meghan attended a secret meeting with young leaders from Queen's Commonwealth Trust, wherein they are appointed as President and Vice-President.

While the duke and duchess did not mention the date when the meeting took place, they are very much transparent to reveal that it happened within the walls of Buckingham Palace.

"Sharing an outtake from filming last week for @Queens_CommonWealth_Trust (QCT) as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders in their roles as President and Vice President," the caption read.

In the candid shot, Meghan and Harry shares a light moment with one of the youth leaders where all of them were caught on cam in the middle of a laughing moment.

In the photo, Meghan flashes a wide grin while still sporting that Duchess-like pose. Prince Harry, on the other hand, is in a full giggling mode as he joins his palms together while his legs are slightly lifted.

The photo shows a much relaxed and carefree version of the Sussexes, a kind of shot that was rarely seen by the public, especially senior members of the royal family. While Meghan and Harry were always photographed looking so smitten at each other, it is very rare that they would release a photo where they obviously let their guard down.

After all, this kind of candid shot is not something people would expect from a formal meeting, especially from two people from the royal family.

Final Royal Engagement Tension

Compared to the snaps taken from Meghan and Harry's last royal engagement, the photos from this secret meeting shows how stress-free they are from breaking away from the royal family.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed some snaps from the Commonwealth Day Service. James said that there is an undeniable tension between the Sussexes and the other half of the Royal Fab Four, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"It wasn't the warm reunion that we were all hoping for. The tension in Harry's body language especially was palpable," Judi told The Mirror.

"When he arrived, the minute he and Meghan had to drop hands; he immediately reached for his wedding ring, which is a self-comfort. Even when she was beside him after they had stopped holding hands, he was missing her, needing her support," the body language expert added.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles