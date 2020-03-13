Disrespectful Jordyn Woods Slammed for 'Mocking' Islam -- report

Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend Jordyn Woods made headlines once again after posting what many deem is an act of disrespect to Islam.

The 22-year-old, who is in Abu Dhabi, uploaded a picture of her wearing an abaya from the Sheikh Zayed mosque alongside her mother and sister.

An abaya is a traditional headscarf worn by Muslim women in some parts of the Middle East. However, some people are not happy with Woods for wearing a black one to show off to her Instagram followers.

Woods captioned the pic, "Triplets take on the Grand Mosque."

Apart from their group pic, Woods also shared solo pictures of her in front of the mosque, including one of her pulling the headscarf to one side.

Jordyn was quickly bashed for the offensive way she "mocked the culture and the religion."

"Haram you're not Muslim so you can't go to the mosque," one person said.

"Post your booty one day then one of the most sacred mosques the next," another person commented.

The model responded and apologized, saying: "I'm sorry if I offended you but in order to enter the mosque, you have to wear an abaya. In no world would I try to mock another person nor culture."

More critics aimed at her, pointing out the important rules of wearing the Muslim wardrobe. "Sis ur hair shouldn't be showing," one commenter said.

The model expressed that she is still learning about the Muslim community and responded to the comment to admit that she just got "properly educated."

In a slow-motion video she shared while doing a twirling walk, Woods said that she had an amazing experience getting to see "the beauty of another culture."

This was not the first time the influencer sparked criticism among social media users, though.

Jordyn Woods made headlines in January following reports that she had plastic surgery.

The model is known to show off her fine figure on Instagram, but unfortunately, every time she shows it off, she gets flooded with comments saying that she had butt lift surgery.

Although Jordyn did not comment, her mother Elizabeth Woods posted similar photos of herself and her eldest daughter to shut the haters up and clear the air once and for all.

"Yes, she is my daughter, which means she has my genetics. We have ass naturally! No one has gotten any butt lifts," Elizabeth said on her post.

In January 2019, Radar Online reported that Jordyn had undergone a nose job, eyebrow life, face and lip fillers, botox and skin resurfacing. They published a gallery of photos showing noticeable changes in the model's appearance during her time in the spotlight.

The online portal also tracked down some plastic surgeons who said they saw signs that Jordyn had gone under the knife to enhance her looks.

In September 2019, Jordyn uploaded pictures of herself on social media and many others thought that the pictures gave away signs that she had some work done, especially her breasts.

Many noticed that her breasts appeared larger, with some believing that the sports bra she was wearing appeared to be a piece of specialty apparel that is made to be extra supportive after a surgery.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles