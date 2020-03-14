REPORT: NBA Records 3rd Coronavirus Case as Fear Continues to Rise

The NBA has recorded its third case of the deadly coronavirus on Saturday.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood tested positive for the infectious disease. He is the third player from the league to contract the virus and first player outside the Utah Jazz organization.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert is the first NBA player to contract the virus, and it is speculated that he is also the one to infect his All-Star teammate Donovan Mitchell.

It is still unknown if the Jazz center was also the one who spread the coronavirus to the Pistons, but it is worth noting that Detroit played Utah just days before Gobert was tested positive. In fact, it was Wood who guarded the French big man throughout their matchup.

It remains to be seen who else is infected by the coronavirus in the NBA. However, teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors have already instructed their players to be in self-quarantine. All these teams played the Jazz in the past 10 days before Gobert's positive test.

The NBA has already suspended the season after Gobert contracted the virus, and they are using the off time to determine posisble solutions to stop the spread of the virus in the league.

According to reports, the NBA is imposing a 30-day hiatus before reconsidering their position whether to resume the season or extend the suspension. While there are talks that the league could be suspended altogether, the prevailing thought is the league will only push back its calendar to July or August.

Of course, that still depends whether the coronavirus pandemic is over and resolved by that time.

For the meantime, NBA and basketball fans around the world can only hope that all players, fans and staff can stay safe amid the ongoing pandemic.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles