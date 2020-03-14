What Coronavirus? Kylie Jenner Did a Fearless Move (and Risked Herself) Amid COVID-19 Scare

While everybody is practicing "social distancing" as advised by the World Health Organization to avoid spreading coronavirus, the OG Instagram Queen Kylie Jenner is being all DGAF about it and makes yet another fearless move.

As of writing, coronavirus or COVID-19 has already affected more than 119 countries with over 118,000 confirmed cases and 4,291 deaths. The deadly virus' symptoms include fever, cough, cold, and shortness of breath, and it can be passed through tiny droplets when the infected person coughs or sneezes.

When a person touches a surface where these droplets reached, they can easily get infected as well. That is why health organizations all over the world advice the public to frequently wash hands thoroughly and avoid touching your face, eyes, nose, and mouth, especially when it is not clean.

Fearless Kylie Breaks the Norm

But it looks like the self-made billionaire from the Kardashian-Jenner crew fears no coronavirus and bravely go against the health advice to avoid getting the deadly virus.

In an Instagram post on March 12, Kylie showed her 165-million followers that she is entirely safe from the coronavirus. The 22-year-old makeup mogul fiercely lounges inside the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters in Oxnard, California.

Kylie is sporting black and gray-striped coordinates, which she paired with a Prada bucket hat, Air Jordan sneakers, and a black Bottega Veneta bag.

It may look like the businesswoman is holding up safely inside her office, as Kylie sucked on her fingers while she poses for the 'Gram. Yikes!

The lady boss shrugs off all the suggestion not to touch one's face and let her fingers near her mouth.

As of writing, Kylie's post already got 4.2 million likes, without a single soul commenting how dangerous her pose is.

Kim Kardashian's Move Against COVID-19

While the mother of Stormy Webster is in full DGAF mode against coronavirus, her elder sister, Kim Kardashian-West, is doing whatever she can to save her family from adding to the growing list of patients.

On March 11, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star invited a doctor into her home, who gladly made a demonstration video on how to wash your hands properly.

The video, which Kim shared to her 162 million Instagram followers, is also accompanied by Kim's new way of saying hello using your feet.

"So we have a doctor here, and we're going to show the new way to say hello," Kim said while filming the doctor and her friend washing their hands.

The volunteers then went on letting their feet meet -- like a handshake or fist-bump but using the feet and legs.

"You should not do elbows because you cough into your elbows, so no more elbows. Or just do a little bow," Kim added.

The mother-of-four also went on full paranoid mode and refused to touch her stuff given by her sister Khloe, claiming that she saw her cough before handing it over. To be extra safe, Kim wiped the box with a Clorox wipe and before giving it to her children.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles