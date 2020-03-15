Royal Request: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Grant Queen's One Last Wish After 'Megxit'

A few days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrap up their final royal engagements, news broke that Queen Elizabeth II fears that this "Megxit" will prevent him from seeing her youngest great-grandson, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to a royal insider, since the ten-month-old baby Archie has been spending most of his time in Canada lately, the 93-year-old monarch has developed her "worst fear" not to see her grandson from Meghan and Harry.

Her Majesty is reportedly "heartbroken" from the fact that she will not be able to witness Archie's life milestones since he will be staying from across the country after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

"[The Queen is] heartbroken over the thought of not getting to see her great-grandson...The Queen would love to have a relationship with Archie, but it's looking unlikely that will ever happen," a source told Us Weekly.

"The queen's worst fear is that she may never see Archie again."

But the Queen could now shrug off this fear as Meghan and Harry will reportedly bring their baby boy to join his great-grandmother this summer.

Wish Granted

According to reports, the 35-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Meghan have granted the Queen's last request before they officially cut ties with the royal family starting April 1st.

The Sunday Times reported that the Sussexes would join Her Majesty in her Balmoral estate after the family accepted the Queen's request to join her at the Scottish retreat.

It could be recalled that baby Archie's parents turned down the Queen's invitation last year to spend time in the said estate, so it will be the first time that baby Archie will spend time in Balmoral together with the Queen.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their kids (Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis) were also invited to spend the summer with Her Majesty. However, it is still not confirmed if their visit will coincide with Baby Archie's stay. If this happens, the kids will finally get the chance to spend some time together as normal cousins would do.

The report states that Meghan and Harry will also bring their little boy to visit his grandparents, Prince Charles and Camilla, at their Scottish retreat estate at Birkhall.

Queen Elizabeth's Relationship With Archie

As mentioned by a royal insider, the Queen would love to develop a close relationship with baby Archie, which is why his absence from the United Kingdom these past few months has caused great sadness from her longing great-grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth II and her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, first met baby Archie at Windsor Castle when he was just two days old. However, the royal couple missed Archie's christening due to their annual private weekend at Sandringham.

Ever since Archie was born, Meghan and Harry has managed to keep him away from the public's eye and would only be seen in official royal engagements such as their tour in South Africa.

