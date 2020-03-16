Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Take Big Step After Hospitalization Due to Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the coronavirus. They have stayed in the hospital since their diagnosis.

After five days of intensive medication, however, a representative of the couple confirmed that they were finally released from the hospital. They are now back in their home in Australia for continuous quarantine.

Lesson Learned

After staying for five days, the couple has been released from the hospital and decided to stay in their home in Australia for a much-needed self-quarantine. Both Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are taking a big step in isolating themselves to ensure the safety of those around them.

While they continue to recuperate, the couple has decided to keep themselves distant from everyone else. This is their way to help manage the spread of the disease and keep the number of its victims to a minimum.

Although nobody thought they would contract the disease that started in China, the "Saving Private Ryan" actor and his wife confirmed that they tested positive for the coronavirus. Immediately, they submitted themselves to further tests and quarantine in a hospital in Australia.

"They took it one day at a time," Chet Hanks, son of Tom and Rita, said.

Obviously calm, Chet continued to share in a video posted on Instagram that his parents are not worried about the virus at all. He added that both his mom and dad are going through all the necessary health precautions.

Since the announcement of their diagnosis, Hanks kept his followers updated through social media. While Hans was on Twitter, Wilson added a Spotify playlist she wittingly named "quarantunes." Their son Chet then responded with a rather calm approach to the situation.

"They are both fine, they're not even that sick," he said in a video he posted on Instagram. "They are going to be all right."

Positive for Coronavirus

It has only been a week since the "Cast Away" actor announced that he and his wife have contracted the coronavirus while on location for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley Biopic in Australia. The actor also shared some of the symptoms they felt that pushed them to go to the hospital and get checked.

"Hello, folks, Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, had colds, and body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, we went in to have ourselves checked. We tested positive for the coronavirus," Hanks wrote in an Instagram post.

The "Forest Gump" actor revealed that the officials are following the protocol in place. He and his wife were tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public safety required. Hanks' announcement came alongside the cancellation of the rest of the games for this NBA season.

The number of patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus all over the world is growing by the minute. Governments have taken steps to ensure the safety of the public. The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus a pandemic and encouraged everyone to take the necessary precaution.

With proper education and massive information drive, everyone will be well.

