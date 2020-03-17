The Sad and Real Reason Why Lady Gaga HATES Being Single -- REVEALED

With her larger-than-life personality, provocative lyrics and her dynamic vocal range, Lady Gaga has truly evolved from a burlesque performer in New York to a fashion icon and international pop diva.

Despite her success in the entertainment industry, the "Born This Way" hitmaker has been open about her struggles with mental health and how she conquered it.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, shared her traumatic experience stemming from a horrifying event in her life.

The 33-year-old singer confessed that she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after being "raped repeatedly" at the age of 19.

"No one else knew," Gaga said in her 2019 interview with Vogue. "It was almost like I tried to erase it from my brain. And when it finally came out, it was like a big, ugly monster. And you have to face the monster to heal."

After all her struggles, the pop icon has managed to deal with her inner monsters and chose to move forward.

Now, the Grammy award-winning singer appears to be in a great place in her life after dropping her new single for her upcoming sixth studio album, "Stupid Love."

Aside from her successful acting debut in the 2018 movie "A Star is Born" alongside Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga's love life is beyond excellent as she is head over heels with her current beau, tech CEO Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga "Did Not Like Being Single"

However, in her radio interview on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, the singer revealed that there was a time in her life when she wanted to be in a romantic relationship but because of her career, it was quite impossible.

"It was a really hard process for me because I was going through a time in my life...I was actually having a lot of trouble with it," the pop icon shared.

"I did not like being single. I felt like my career had kind of taken over everything and that my personal life was something that I didn't get to have as much time to pursue and have control over and I got very sad," she explained.

Reason Behind "Stupid Love"

Lady Gaga did not let her emotions get in the way but rather, she channeled all her anger and frustrations to music and thus "Stupid Love" is born.

The flamboyant singer says she is proud of how her song turned out, and it is also a reminder to all that there is nothing more powerful than love.

Gaga wanted everyone to feel that although things are getting worse and it brings out the person's true colors, "kindness still exists even though things don't always feel easy and can feel really hard."

Lady Gaga is Happily In love

The "Shallow" singer and his American investor boyfriend made their relationship Instagram-official in February where she was seen sitting on the lap of Polansky while the two hugged each other.

The couple has reportedly been dating since New Year's Eve, and have also attended the Super Bowl together.

