What Social Distancing? David and Victoria Beckham Pack PDA Amid Coronavirus Scare

David and Victoria Beckham, one of the most admired couples in the world, put their love for each other on display at a time when people were told to keep their social distance.

While the couple was visiting their football team's new home in Miami, the two were spotted sharing a kiss on their family day out.

Spending Some Quality Family Time

While they say never mix business with pleasure, this power couple proved everyone wrong. While on an official visit to their football team, the couple traveled with their three kids Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15 for a family outing.

The 44-year-old football player and his fashion designer wife were a picture of a happy couple while they walked out in the streets of Miami. They looked really happy together, with David lovingly wrapping his arms around his 45-year old wife.

The couple went for a stroll around the pitch and shared a smooch while they were at it. As they toured the new stadium, the couple were happily chit-chatting. David looked handsome as he sported a casual white shirt, a pair of blue jeans, and sneakers. His fashion icon wife, Victoria, opted to wear a black top and matched it with skinny jeans, and black Prada boots.

With her brown locks falling loose down her shoulders, the fashion mogul completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, their three kids made the most out of their trip around the pitch. Brooklyn indulged himself in some football fun.

The proud parents happily cheered for their children. It was all clean fun, indeed. The family also appeared to pose for a group photo while they were joined by some friends for the day.

However, the power family might have forgotten what the government has been repeatedly reminding the public: "keep the social distance."

Who knows, what can be considered as sheer fun at this time could turn into something that could put their entire family at risk.

Keeping the Social Distance

The day out came after David Beckham took it to social media to emphasize the importance of family at these trying times. The coronavirus outbreak may have put the lives of people and communities at risk, but the football player said that people can use this opportuinity to be with their families.

"Our health, our loved ones and looking after those that need the support in our communities," Beckham wrote on Instagram.

Furthermore, he said that in moments like this when everyone's health is at risk, sports take the back seat.

"We must all listen to expert advice and do the right thing. Stay safe and look out for yourselves and your families," Beckham emphasized. He also used the hashtag #LaFamilia.

Victoria, on her own social media post, reiterated what her husband said. She wrote, "The family and I are here in Miami for the launch of @davidbechkam's team

Victorian went on to write about the importance of family at this difficult time. "Let's listen to the experts and stay safe x kissed from us all."

Amid the scare of the coronavirus, everyone is trying to keep the faith that all will be well.

